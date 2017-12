Drumcrow Angus herd scored on the double when their champion bull of the show became the clear price leader at the subsequent sale, adding up to a superb day out at the Irish Angus Cattle Society 50th Anniversary Elite Show and Sale at Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday.

Blarney breeder Brendan O'Connor of Dromasmile House paid €7,000 for Drumcrow Night Rider, bred and exhibited by Frank McKiernan, with the champion set to travel the length of the country from his Ballinagh, Co Cavan birthplace to Co Cork.

Night Rider, winner of his class in the earlier judging, under the eye of Gerard Hogan, is an April 2016-born bull, out of the home farm dam Drumcrow Gabby and by the sire Netherton Americano. He is a five star for both Terminal and Replacement Indices, showing a euro value of €92 and €121 at reliability of 43pc and 39pc respectively for Terminal and ­Replacement, and three and five star ­respectively across all breeds, which ­underlined the level of ­interest which he attracted from ­customers in the sale ring.

Angus Cattle Society President John Farrell of Mountdillon, Curraghroe, Co Roscommon with prizewinning bull, Dillon Nelson.

To a warm round of applause, auctioneer Francis McGowan brought the hammer down at €7,000 after a lively round of bidding. A second bull from the same herd, Drumcrow Proctor, born May 2016, sold for €3,000 for the McKiernan family which are so deeply involved in livestock breeding.

Joe McCormack of Tulsk, Co Roscommon with prizewinning bull Steil Nord, exhibited by Cathal and J J McCormack at the Irish Angus Elite Show and Sale.