Grid lock: does the beef sector need to start from scratch on QPS review?

An overhaul of the beef grid (QPS) was a key demand during the 2019 beef protests - farm organisations are now demanding a far more detailed review of the system than the study submitted by Teagasc last January to the Beef Task Force, reports Martin Coughlan

Clear message: Beef farmers Michael Mulligan, Pat Cosgrove, Eddie Heslin and Kevin Brady all from Ballyjamesduff Cavan protesting on Merrion Square during last December&#039;s tractor blockade in Dublin city centre. An overhaul of the beef grid was a key demand from the protestors. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Clear message: Beef farmers Michael Mulligan, Pat Cosgrove, Eddie Heslin and Kevin Brady all from Ballyjamesduff Cavan protesting on Merrion Square during last December's tractor blockade in Dublin city centre. An overhaul of the beef grid was a key demand from the protestors. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Martin Coughlan

The merit of Teagasc's Beef Grid review is being questioned due to significant changes to the national herd over the last decade which are not addressed.

An independent review of the beef grid, also known as the Quality Pricing System (QPS), was among a series of measures which the Beef Task Force agreed to last autumn following the farmer blockades which closed much of the processing sector.

This review was undertaken by Teagasc and the findings of its 'desk-top analysis' were presented to the Beef Task Force in January.

