Grid lock: does the beef sector need to start from scratch on QPS review?

The merit of Teagasc's Beef Grid review is being questioned due to significant changes to the national herd over the last decade which are not addressed.

An independent review of the beef grid, also known as the Quality Pricing System (QPS), was among a series of measures which the Beef Task Force agreed to last autumn following the farmer blockades which closed much of the processing sector.

This review was undertaken by Teagasc and the findings of its 'desk-top analysis' were presented to the Beef Task Force in January.

However, an examination of the data which forms the basis of the Teagasc study has raised serious questions around the relevance of the findings since the cattle sample used is no longer representative of the national herd.

The database used by Teagasc beef researcher Dr Michael Drennan, who designed the QPS in 2009, included 336 cattle. This same data formed the basis of the latest Teagasc review of the grid.

However, an analysis of overall factory throughput in 2018, which was carried out by Dr Aoife Hennessy of Waterford Institute of Technology, shows that the make-up of the national kill differs markedly from the date based used by in 2009 (see Table 1).

The most stark differences relate to the make-up of the 2009 sample in terms of breed type, with continental beef breeds heavily over-represented.

While Charolais cattle comprised 41pc of the Teagasc sample in 2009, they accounted for just 16pc of the national kill in 2018.

Similarly, Belgian Blues made up 7pc of the 2009 Teagasc sample, but only 2.4pc of the national kill in 2018.

Friesians made up 22.5pc of the 2009 sample, while accounting for over 28pc of the 2018 kill.

Meanwhile, Angus and Hereford cattle accounted for 16pc and 10pc respectively of the kill in 2018, but made up just 5pc and 0pc of the Teagasc sample.

Differences were also noted between the grade mix of Teagasc's 2009 sample - which was also used as the basis for the recent review - and the actual grades recorded in the 2018 national kill.

As Table 2 shows, almost 85pc of the cattle graded E, U or R. However, just 39pc of the 2018 kill actually graded E, U or R, with 60pc grading O or P.

This reflects the greater influence of increased numbers of cattle from the dairy herd on the make-up of the current national kill.

And it's important to remember that when the Beef Grid was introduced in 2009 it was touted as being cost-neutral for beef producers.

Farmers were told that losses on poorer-grade cattle were being offset by higher returns for good-quality stock that grade E, U and R.

However, an ICMSA analysis of the QPS in 2018 claimed the payment mechanism returned €8.5 million less to farmers annually than the system it had replaced.

Drennan, the architect of the original QPS, told the Farming Independent in January that producers of continental stock with good conformation and meat yield were not being paid enough for the cattle they produce.

Differentials

He said that the impact of the differential had been diluted by the overall lift in the cattle prices since the beef grid was originally put in place, and suckler farmers have lost out as a consequence.

Reacting to the Farming Independent analysis, ICMSA livestock committee chairman Des Morrison said the initial Teagasc review was a paper-based exercise that examined the differentials, but did not address the many key concerns farmers had in relation to the grid.

The ICMSA is proposing a list of changes to the grid. These include simplifying it to 25-30 grades and moving the base price from R3 to O3.

It wants all animals from quality-assured farms to receive the quality assurance bonus.

It also maintains that there should be no penalties on price received based on breed, and that a review of prices paid based on conformation is needed to reflect market preferences.

"Put simply, farmers are fed up looking at kill sheets with minuses," said Morrison.

"When it was introduced the grid was sold as being 'budget-neutral' in that the overall amount paid to farmers would not decrease but would merely be redistributed.

"That core principle has just not happened, and two studies by ICMSA have shown conclusively that farmers have overall lost heavily under the grid.

"The grid needs to be simplified and it needs to take account of current market preferences."

IFA national livestock chairman Brendan Golden said beef farmers must be properly rewarded for quality - and this must be reflected in the price they receive.

Market returns

"The IFA requested at the Beef Taskforce that Teagasc bring forward proposals for a much more comprehensive and large-scale study examining how farmers can be properly rewarded for quality - taking account of market returns and carcase classification (conformation and fat score/meat yield)," he said.

"The Taskforce agreed to this, and Teagasc are to revert with a proposal."

And ICSA beef chairman Edmund Graham said a comprehensive, up-to-date trial is now needed to inform the debate on the beef grid.

"The desktop exercise for the Beef Task Force was only an interim response and ICSA is adamant that a full review, as agreed by the parties to the Beef agreement, must be delivered," he said.

"This includes a comprehensive trial to compare meat yields and value from the different grades, as well as an analysis to determine how much money is being lost to farmers as a group from the increase in lower-grade dairy animals."





How the beef grid works: a mechanised grading system based around 225 pricing points

The beef grid (QPS) was introduced by beef plants in 2009, and was touted as a fairer payment mechanism that rewarded farmers who produced quality beef cattle.

The old pricing structure, which had 15 payment categories, was replaced by the QPS which was a 225-price-box system.

This new pricing system had its origins in research conducted by Dr Michael Drennan of Teagasc, involving a series of studies on "meat yield" - the process whereby the actual weight of the various cuts from a carcass is established.

Dr Drennan devised a 225-box pricing grid with various price differentials allocated to each category based on meat-yield data gathered from his research.

The operation of the QPS was dependent on the data being produced by mechanical grading machines which were introduced into factories in late 2004. These machines replaced the old manual grading system which relied on trained Department of Agriculture staff who assessed each carcass in terms of conformation and fat score.

These grading machines make far more detailed judgments in relation to conformation and fat cover than had previously been possible.

Once the machines assess a carcass for conformation and fat cover, computer software then places the result in an appropriate price box in the QPS grid.





Teagasc: The analysis would be seriously weakened if the sample population was representative of the national kill

Teagasc supplied us the with following statement on the issues raised in our analysis of its Beef Grid review.

'Teagasc were asked to review the grid on the basis of the change in base price over the 10-year period 2009-19. The argument was that the base price in the 10-year period had gone up by around €1 and that surely the differential between grades should change as a result.

So the objective of the work undertaken by Teagasc was to re-examine the price differentials (not the price) between different conformation and fat scores.

This is a statistical analysis of a data-set which covers, as much as possible, the relevant categories within the carcass conformation-by-fat score matrix.

Of particular importance in such a study, based on the statistical approach used, is that the extremities of the parameter space are represented since these points have a large influence on the statistical approach.

Breed composition of the animal, nor the representation of the national herd within the grid, is considered. In fact, the analyses would be seriously weakened if the sample population was representative of the national kill. The actual representation of the national kill in 2018 on the grid was included in the Teagasc report alongside the representation of the original data. The desktop review completed by Teagasc concluded there was only a small shift in the price differentials.

As a result of the findings the Beef Taskforce decided not to implement any change in the price differentials.'