Grassfed PGI not a silver bullet but can be a ‘considerable help’ - McConalogue

The proposed Protected Geographical Indicator (PGI) for grass-fed beef won't be a 'silver bullet' for the sector, but can be a significant help, according to the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Minister McConalogue went on to say that while there is merit in developing a PGI, it was important that it is done “in a co-ordinated way and properly marketed and driven.”

He also said that “effort and resources must be put into this PGI, once it is hopefully agreed in partnership, to ensure it is properly marketed abroad, connects to the consumer and delivers the greatest possible return.”

He was speaking in response to Independent TD Michael McNamara who questioned whether the PGI scheme was just another tool to penalise farmers with.

He said “this nationwide PGI, while a good idea in theory, will be just one more thing that farmers will be penalised by processors for not adhering to”.

He went on to say that the PGI register will be in the hands of the factories rather than the farmers, saying it “will make it harder for individual farmers who wish to register a PGI, because there will be one PGI register for the whole country which will be in the control of processors rather than producers.

"The whole PGI mechanism, be it in Ireland, Italy or any other country in Europe, is about a product. It gives control to producers. I am not surprised that it is happening this way in Ireland because it is the way that the Department and Bord Bia work.”

The PGI scheme has come in for a lot of criticism among farm organisations in recent weeks. A statement issued by the IFA earlier this month said it was “clear that there was considerable farmer disquiet over Bord Bia’s direction of travel in relation to the PGI”.

The organisation’s president Tim Cullinan also encouraged farmers to read the full PGI document saying “farmers should read the full document rather than the spin from Bord Bia”.

Online Editors