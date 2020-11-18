Grass-fed PGI application could face objection if it doesn’t include Northern Irish beef

Ireland's application for a Protection Geographical Indicator (PGI) for Irish grass-fed beef is facing increased difficulties with Nothern Ireland's agri industry set to object if Northern beef is not included.

Farmers and meat industry representatives in Northern Ireland have joined forces to voice their strongly held view that an application to register 'Irish Grass Fed Beef' a special EU designation must include Northern Ireland from the outset before it is submitted to the European Commission for registration of the PGI.

Further, the leader of the Ulster Farmers Union has warned his organisation might have to object to the current application over fears it would give farmers south of the border an unfair advantage.

Following months of planning and negotiations with farm organisations here the Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) application has been prepared by Bord Bia.

It is hoped the PGI will boost returns to Irish farmers by increasing access for Irish beef to premium markets.

Following the completion of a recent National Opposition procedure the Department of Agriculture has indicated that it is getting ready to submit the application and that it would support Northern Ireland’s participation in the PGI at a ‘later date’.

However, in a joint statement issued by the Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC), the Northern Ireland Meat Exporters Association (NIMEA) and the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) called for Northern Irish beef to be included before the application is made.

UFU president Victor Chestnutt said his members have made it very clear from the outset that they want to be part of the Irish Grass Fed Beef PGI.

"We were shocked to see reports in the Republic asking if NI had a genuine interest in being part of it. Not only has NI repeatedly expressed its desire to be included from the start, submitting an All-Ireland application is the only logical way to move forward with the process and we were very disappointed that DAFM and Bord Bia continued to draft the submission without our involvement.

"The gaps in our verification systems are not vast and are being currently worked upon. Therefore, we urge DAFM and Bord Bia to include NI from the get-go to prevent setbacks and help ensure a simple and straight forward process," he said.

In what will be seen as a warning to the Department of Agriculture and Bord Bia, Mr Chestnutt added that "the last thing we want is to have to object to the Republic's application which would be in no one’s best interests".

Ian Stevenson, chief executive of LMC said, farming and processing stakeholders in Northern Ireland are united in wanting to see this PGI registration succeed.

"It will be seen as welcome recognition and protection for the excellent credentials and quality of our grass fed beef which is widely known in the marketplace whether it’s from Limavady or Letterkenny.”

Online Editors