The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed has said the Government would not provide funding to stave off a fodder crisis in parts of the country.

Government will not provide fodder crisis funding as farmers take action themselves

Farmers in the west and north-west are facing a potential two-month fodder deficit due to the summer rainfall that forced many to house stock much earlier than forecast.

On RTE Radio this morning, Minister Creed said he had established a task force including all the relevant stakeholders which only recently met for the first time and it has on it. “There task is to do an assessment of the situation on the ground,” he said.

Minister Creed also said he is ‘pretty satisfied’ that there is not have a national fodder crisis. “What we have had particularly in the North West is a particularly wet summer and autumn. We have had difficulty in getting second cut silage in that area and an earlier housing of cattle.