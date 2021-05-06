Goodman’s ABP to acquire remainder of Linden, Slaney and ICM

ABP has announced that it has reached agreement 'in principle' with Fane Valley Co-op

Larry Goodman-owned ABP has “reached agreement in principle” with Fane Valley Co-op to acquire the remaining 50pc holding in its red meat business – subject to approval by the relevant regulatory and competition authorities, it has been announced.

The transaction includes: Linden Foods in Northern Ireland; and Slaney Foods and Irish Country Meats businesses in the Republic. These businesses operated as an ABP/Fane Valley joint venture for the last five years.

It is understood that the businesses will continue to operate under their respective trading names for the foreseeable future and the sites will continue to operate as normal.

The amount of the transaction is not disclosed.

ABP CEO Frank Stephenson said: “This development is the direct result of our successful joint venture arrangement, which has enabled all parties to improve their offerings to customers and to compete more effectively nationally and internationally.

"The time is now right to build on this success ensuring that we continue to be a dynamic and innovative organisation as we face into the challenges of operating in a very competitive global marketplace; whilst also addressing the ongoing challenges of changing agricultural policies, Brexit and Covid-19.”

Fane Valley CEO Trevor Lockhart commented: “The Linden, Slaney and ICM businesses have progressed positively during our joint venture relationship with ABP.

"The trading environment, however, does not stand still, and all businesses need to continue to evolve and develop to maintain their competitive position in the market.

"Having reviewed the way forward with our JV partner and taking account of anticipated market developments we have jointly concluded that the future objectives for Linden, Slaney and ICM can be best achieved under a new business structure, hence the aforementioned announcement. Business will continue as normal pending regulatory approval.”

About the processors

Linden Foods is a fresh meat processor with facilities in Dungannon (Northern Ireland); Burradon (England); and Kettyle Irish Foods in Fermanagh (Northern Ireland).

Slaney Foods includes the Slaney Foods beef business and sheep meat specialist ICM. The company has three processing facilities in the Republic of Ireland, in Wexford and in Meath.

ABP is one of Europe’s biggest agri-business companies with manufacturing plants across Ireland, the UK and mainland Europe. The company also operates sustainable renewables, pet food and protein divisions.

While Fane Valley Co-Op is an agri-food business with interests in duck production and processing, animal feed manufacturing, supply of farm inputs and technical support services, production of oat-based products and edible fat processing. The co-operative was founded in 1903 and is farmer owned and farmer controlled.