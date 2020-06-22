Goodman organic beef hits supermarket shelves in the Philippines

Irish beef is to be sold to retail in the Philippines for the first time this week.

The beef, which is organic is being supplied by Good Herdsmen, ABP’s Organic Division, is now being sold by Healthy Options the country's largest organic health foods retailer, which has 33 stores across the Philippines, including 24 in the capital Manila.

The striploin, ribeye and T-bone cuts are being marketed as hormone-free, raised on family farms, with farm to table traceability.

Commenting on the deal Malcolm Leoi, Bord Bia’s Market Specialist for South East Asia said "The Philippines offers significant growth potential for Irish beef, and heading up this EU campaign is recognition of Ireland as an exporting country with a strong history of promoting and supplying quality beef that is sustainably produced.

“Irish beef is the perfect fit for Healthy Options with its focus on health and sustainability-conscious consumers in the Philippines. This partnership will also raise awareness of the premium nature of grass-fed Irish beef, sourced from Quality Assured farms, and fully traceability from farm to fork.”

In 2018 Bord Bia won an EU contract to promote pork and beef on behalf of EU in the Philippines, Vietnam and South Korea. As a result, Irish beef is currently featuring as part of a three-year EU campaign where €3.9 million is being spent on the promotion of beef and pork in these countries. The Philippines is currently Ireland’s third-largest Asian export destination for food and drink by value, after mainland China and Japan.



Malcolm Leoi added "The campaign is important because it gives Irish exporters access to food buyers in these priority markets who know about the high production standards in the EU but may not have discovered the additional assurances Ireland can give around sustainability with our Origin Green programme.”

