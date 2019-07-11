Goodman beef claims Best Fillet title in World Steak competition

Larry Goodman's ABP Cahir won the Best Fillet steak category at the World Steak challenge, yesterday in Dublin, but the overall Best Steak went to a Finnish steak.

A Rib Eye steak from Finland was crowned winner of the World Steak Challenge, which took place in Dublin. The winning steak was from a grass fed Ayrshire produced by JN Meat International and reared in Finland.

Best Rib Eye & Best Grass Fed

The steak won the Best Rib Eye and Best Grass Fed categories as well as securing the overall championship title.

This is the second year running that JN Meat International of Denmark has produced a world champion. Last year, the company won the title with a Finnish grass fed Ayrshire sirloin.

Best Fillet

ABP Cahir Ireland secured six golds and Ireland’s first ever category win for Best Fillet. The grass fed Angus Cross, reared in Limerick, is available through the Aldi Ireland supermarket own label range. ABP Cahir also won four silver and eight bronze medals.

Best Sirloin & Best Grain Fed

Previous world champions, Jack’s Creek of Australia, put in yet another strong performance, securing two category titles: Best Sirloin for a pure bred grain fed Wagyu, entered by Frank Albers of Albers gmbH, Germany, and Best Grain Fed for a pure bred Wagyu Fillet, also entered by Albers gmbH. In total, Jack’s Creek won six golds.

Overall, there were 106 gold medal winners from 40 different companies. 255 medals were awarded in total including the 106 golds, 90 silver and 59 bronze.

Kepak was awarded four gold medals in the grass-fed categories and claimed an additional gold medal in the grain-fed category.

Online Editors