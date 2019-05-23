Gerry Giggins: Now is the time for a thorough inspection of winter housing

The impressive kill sheet report, containing a mix of E and U grading heifers, was accompanied by a message from the farmer that 'at long last winter 2018/ 2019 is over - why do we keep doing this?'

These heifers were suckler bred, born on the farm, 20 months of age, met all requirements for quality assurance and averaged 357kg carcass.

With these cattle returning €0.40/kg less than last year it is easy to understand why this beef producer, along with so many others, are disillusioned.

Yet despite this, I know that when I visit the farm in a few weeks, good management practices in preparation for next winter will be well underway. One area that receives special attention on this farm and should be standard practice on every beef farm at this time of year is the cleaning routine of cattle housing.

Over the course of the winter housing period certain diseases can build-up in all types of animal housing. Simple measures taken now can help mitigate the disease burden next winter.

A lot of bacteria and viruses are harboured in faecal matter and soiled bedding and it is obviously important that this material is first to be removed during the cleaning process.

Slats

Pre-soaking dried bedding or concrete slats will help to reduce the time spent washing. In many parts of the country, specialist cleaning contractors offer this service.