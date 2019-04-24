For those that didn't have to rehouse livestock in advance of, or because of, the inclement weather in early April, it has been an ideal spring for grass growth and cattle performance.

For those that didn't have to rehouse livestock in advance of, or because of, the inclement weather in early April, it has been an ideal spring for grass growth and cattle performance.

Gerry Giggins: Majority of our beef farms are still failing to hit silage quality targets

If we could only place an order on this type of spring every year, it would certainly make farming a lot simpler.

It is always amazing to see the transformation store cattle, cows and calves make after just a short while at grass.

Twinned with this, the picture-perfect image of healthy, contented animals at pasture when compared with beef production systems in other countries around the world, really should command a significant price premium for our livestock (that debate is for another day).

I recently visited the farm of John Phelan, the 2018 winner of the Farming Independent Beef Farmer of the Year.

Despite his farming system of store to beef finishing undergoing a very difficult period in recent years, John is still striving to make improvements within the farm gate.

He finishes continental-bred heifers both off grass and on an indoor-finishing system. John has mastered a lot of the skills surrounding grassland management and rotational grazing techniques that have help him maximise performance and output from his grazing area.

Setting the bar for many beef farmers, John has consistently been making top quality grass silage.