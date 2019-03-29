Gerry Giggins: Maize silage and fodder beet mix has proven a winner for farmers

The early grazing that took place up until the start of March was abruptly halted by almost three weeks of cold and wet weather.

For those that were lulled into a false sense of security, thinking that the winter was over and that they had escaped feeding forage, the roar of March changed that outlook.

Carry-over stocks of forage on most beef farms will be very small or non existent. Therefore, forage production planning will be an important job to conduct in the coming weeks.

Hopefully, last year's drought conditions were a once-off and we will experience no repeat this year, allowing for sufficient forage to be produced and to build up a buffer supply in pits.

A silver lining resulting from last summer's fodder scarcity was the mobilisation of a national programme to cover the shortfalls that occurred and redistribute excess forage.

The tillage sector deserves a special mention as they provided a huge dig out with whole-cropping cereals, planting short term leys and growing catch crops.

Many specialist cereal growers witnessed the benefits to be gained from growing such crops on contract for livestock farmers and they are now entering into negotiations to do the same this season.

Quite a sizeable area of cereal grains were harvested as wholecrop in 2018.