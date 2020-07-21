Gerry Giggins: Livestock farmers should look first to their local grain growers for winter forage options

Harvest: Contractor Vincent Hughes harvesting a field of winter barley in Ballinkillen; the variety is Casie and yield approximately 3t/ac with moisture 20%. Photo Roger Jones

The early stages of the winter barley harvest season have kicked off in most regions, with yields and quality reported to be respectable.

The early summer drought certainly impacted crops, particularly spring crops, but winter cereals appear to have been impacted less. The sight of the combines rolling through the golden crops focuses my mind on the vital role the tillage sector plays for both livestock and human feed security on this island.

Grains produced in Ireland for human consumption, the brewing and distilling sectors, livestock feed and the straw used for bedding, feeding and composting are all essential to the agriculture economy.

In my advice to farmers at this time of year, my first objective is to see where we can maximise the use of native cereals and their by-products.

Total yearly grain production figures vary depending on area sown, growing conditions and crop yields.

This difference was clearly visible between 2018 and 2019, when the amount of cereal grain produced in Ireland increased by close to 30pc. This came as a result of increased area sown in 2019 and very favourable growing conditions in comparison to the drought of 2018.

From an economic, environmental and sustainability standpoint, any livestock farm that can grow, store and feed its own grain is at a competitive advantage.

For an all-grass livestock farm that is unable to economically grow grain, the next best option is to source grain from as local a source as possible.

This grain can be taken in bulk amounts at harvest time or contracts can be negotiated with grain growers or local grain merchants that will provide price and supply security throughout the winter months.

Now is an appropriate time to recap on the type of grain treatment and storage options available.

Where supply or the requirement for a second forage is an issue, cereal wholecrop is an excellent option. Higher in dry matter than grass silage and rich in starch energy, it can complement grass silage, grazed grass and zero grazing.

Winter barley crops are now at the point of being harvested as high-dry-matter wholecrop. This type of wholecrop will be above 75pc dry matter and will require the grain to be cracked during the harvesting process.

Grain treatment

The alkaline treatment process has increased the popularity of this type of wholecrop in recent years.

Winter wheat and early spring-sown cereals will soon be reaching the point of harvest as a fermented wholecrop.

Harvest dry matters will ideally be between 35pc-50pc, with the grain at a 'soft cheese' stage. The use of a suitable inoculant to reduce losses at feed-out is advisable. Cereal wholecrop can be traded between growers and livestock farmers as either a standing crop or on a tonnage basis.

The four main types of grain treatment and storage used on Irish farms and by grain merchants are crimped grain, propcorn, alkaline grain and dried grain.

Crimp grain by its nature is a moist grain form, with the ideal dry matter between 65pc-75pc. Grain is therefore harvested at the semi-mature stage and treated with an inoculant to secure its stable fermentation.

Crimp must be gently pressed and covered with a plastic sheet to prevent air spoiling the fermentation process. Fermented grain will be very attractive to birds and vermin, so good storage and covering is imperative.

Acid treatment or propcorn is a reliable method of treating grain for both short and long term storage.

Forms of organic acids, mainly proponic acid, are applied to harvested grains with moistures between 16pc-20pc.

Protein content

Application rates will vary depending on the moisture content of the grain: the higher the moisture the more acid applied. While grain preservation is excellent using this method, care must be taken when feeding acidic grains in addition to low pH silages.

Alkaline grain treatments can be used on grains with moisture contents between 16pc - 20pc. Grain can be treated and bruised during the same process.

Ammonia gas aids the preservation of the grain while also enhancing the protein content and the grain pH. Increasing the protein content of the grain by 4-5 percentage points can help to reduce the requirement for purchased proteins.

When harvest conditions are favourable and grain is harvested between 15pc-18pc moisture, the option of drying the grain for short or long term storage is available.

Grain drying equipment is limited to larger grain growers and grain intakes/ merchants.

Most dried grain finds its way into the pig and poultry feed sector, but some will also be used in dairy and beef rations.

