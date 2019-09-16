Gerry Giggins: High-quality Irish cereal can deliver on two fronts

These wheat crops were given priority during any windows of harvest opportunities during the past three weeks and have been saved. Lodged spring barley crops are in the process of being harvested, while the broken weather continues to pose problems.

Grain yields and quality have been above average, with reports of wheat samples in excess of 78KPH.

However, grain and straw prices have taken an unwelcome drop for cereal growers. Recent estimates from Teagasc show that 2.1 million tonnes of grain will be produced nationally during this harvest.

There are still quantities of 2018 harvest grain overhanging as a result of last year's mild winter and early spring. This will surely impact when the final tally is being made on 2019 grain prices.

For many years, I have encouraged the livestock sector to use greater amounts of native cereals. With all farming sectors under pressure, the requirement to reduce costs while improving animal performance can be met by feeding high-quality, Irish cereals.

On social media, a number of cheap shots have been made towards the Irish beef sector, claiming its reputation is being tarnished by the use of imported feeds from South American countries where rainforests have been burning.

By using native cereals to their maximum and reducing the reliance on imported protein, energy and fibre sources, the story behind Irish beef can be further enhanced.

The misguided perception that feeding high levels of cereal grains will result in digestive upsets for ruminants needs to be revised.

Yes there are increased risks associated with feeding high levels of cereals, but these can be overcome with careful planning and correct management.

Type of animal, production targets and feeding system will determine the amounts of grain that can be fed.

Obviously, a suckler bred, continental cross, young bull to be finished intensively will require much higher levels of cereals than a Hereford or Angus cross steer or heifer to be finished on a predominantly forage-based ration.

Grain processing and treatment type will also have a bearing on the feed levels that can be achieved.

In general, the smaller the particle size that grain is processed to, the greater the risk of this grain inducing acidosis in the rumen.

The use of reputable yeasts and rumen buffers will improve the rumen's capacity to digest higher levels of starch in safer conditions for the animal.

When aiming to feed higher levels of cereal grain, the greatest risk period is during the introductory phase. There is a fine line between gradually increasing feed rates and taking too long to get animals up to their full feed rates.

The provision of fresh, clean drinking water and a regular feeding time will always help stabilise animals during an intensive feed period.

Like the grain harvest, straw was baled in perfect conditions in the early part of the harvest season, but a lot of straw took the rain and baling was more difficult. Yet clearly there is ample supply of good-quality straw throughout the country.

I was surprised to recently hear of the importation of straw from southern Europe. Claims are being made as to the magical effects that milled straw will have on cattle.

In my opinion, there is absolutely no substance to these claims. In fact, there are risks to both livestock and tillage sectors from the use of this straw, especially in a year when Irish straw is not in short supply.

Gerry Giggins is an animal nutritionist based in Co Louth

Indo Farming