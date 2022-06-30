Farming

Farming

Gerry Giggins: Big beef finishers deserve respect for beefing up operations in face of dairy dominance

Important service: Beef finishers, particularly winter or indoor, have continued to grow in scale Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Important service: Beef finishers, particularly winter or indoor, have continued to grow in scale Photo: Gerry Mooney

Gerry Giggins

Over the past few weeks, I have been looking at forward winter feed budgets. I’ve also been reviewing the previous 12 months’ animal and financial performance for several clients.

The recent publication of average farm incomes by Teagasc for 2021 shows a stark difference across the different farming enterprises.

