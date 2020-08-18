Gerry Giggins: Abundance of forage and grazing is a stark contrast to the slump in spring cereal yields

A suckler cow grazing in the hills above Boyle, Co Roscommon last weekend. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

The impact of the spring/ early summer drought has thankfully been overcome on most grass-growing farms, with grazing and forage stocks now in abundant supply.

Unfortunately, the main grain-growing regions are now suffering from the impact of the drought period. Spring cereal crops have been affected most severely.

Our spring weather went from deluges of rain to dry conditions to drought in a very short space of time.

While spring crops were set in almost ideal ground conditions, the lighter soils of the main grain-growing areas were soon in moisture deficit, severely affecting the early growth stages. This was witnessed by very stunted or short barley crops at the stage of tillering.

When the rain eventually did come, the distressed plants kicked into a phase of secondary growth and in some cases seeds that hadn't germinated during the drought began to grow.

This has resulted in many barley fields looking strangely as if there are two crops in the one field. The grain heads from the initial stage of growth are now ripe or approaching maturity while the green regrowth has newly formed seed heads.

This issue is generally encountered in tramlines, gateways and compacted areas of the field where there are different stages of maturity in the crop. It usually only accounts for a small percentage of the main crop and can be easily managed in feed cereal varieties by desiccating the crop pre-harvest.

This year, the bigger percentage of immature green plants present in crops will pose significant problems at the point of harvest. The immature grains have yet to undergo their stage of growth where sugar is converted into starch.

When harvested with mature grains, the sugar present in green grains will ferment, posing problems for storage.

Last month I detailed the different types of grain processing and storage options available on farms. Where these two stage maturity crops are present, a review of the best method of processing and storing is now required. The quickest and easiest way to deal with this type of crop is to make cereal wholecrop.

Forage

However, forage is already in abundance and pit space or storage area required for wholecrop is very limited. Individual farms may have a requirement and storage space for an additional forage source in their feeding regimes, and therefore the option of trading your wholecrop should be explored.

Where the vast majority of the grain is not yet fully matured, crimping the grain provides a possible option.

There will certainly be sufficient sugar present from the immature grain to help ferment the clamp. Careful setting of the crimper/ roller to fully process both the mature grains and smaller immature grains is important.

All other grain treatment systems will require modifications from their standard operating procedure when dealing with these problem crops.

Aerating and drying the grain prior to acid or alkaline treating may be required to help eliminate the risk from green grains.

Where grain is fully dried for winter storage, additional drying time will be necessary to ensure the green grains are fully dried.

Straw yields

The rising price of straw since the start of harvest is due to the major reduction in straw yields from winter cereal crops.

Unfortunately, spring crops aren't in a position to alleviate this shortfall.

While the secondary growth mentioned above may contribute to straw yield, it will have an impact on quality, especially if we get less than favourable conditions for the remainder of the harvest.

I have had enquiries regarding the suitability of oat and rape straw as effective fibre feed sources.

Oat crops were the least impacted cereal crop this season, and straw from oat crops can be as effective a fibre source as barley straw.

Rape straw can pose challenges when used as a feed, with chopping or processing being the biggest challenge.

Where it can be chopped so as animals can't separate it, this can provide a good source of long fibre while containing slightly higher energy levels than that of other cereal straws.

