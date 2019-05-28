Gerry Boyle: 'The dairy calf-to-beef system should be more profitable than standalone suckler system'

But he adds that these initiatives are going to require high quality beef calves, along with rearers who have the skills to bring them on.

He points out that young people coming into agriculture, especially those with a college education, are going to ask themselves what is the potential of the enterprise that they are taking on?

"The national farm survey shows the position clearly - dairy has consistently returned the highest level of income per hectare of any enterprise. For the last couple of years, it has been running at twice the level of the next highest, which is tillage. Unfortunately, coming up at the bottom are beef and sheep."

As to whether there is too much sentiment attached to the suckler cow, he replies: "For as long as I can remember, there has been a recognition that it is very challenging to make a full-time living from beef."

The Teagasc director says there are a multiplicity of factors that account for the low incomes in the beef sector.

"There are very small operations that couldn't ever deliver a full-time income but they suit part-timers.

"There are also a lot of elderly people. Some would have transitioned from dairy. There are others that perhaps don't want to rent their land and if they want to retain their land they want to be doing something with it.

"Certainly as you get older, it's more difficult to change. I might think it's easy to go out and rent my land, but it's not easy for everybody.

"There is a core of suckler farmers who do the job well and I expect they will remain in suckling," he says, but overall he expects that dairy cow numbers will continue to rise and suckler numbers continue to decline.

Professor Boyle describes the changes in dairying in terms of expansion as "extraordinary", not just in terms of cow numbers but in terms of the emergence of the larger herds, which he describes as, "mind-boggling".

Looking down the line, he expects that dairy farms will continue to grow in size, though the pace of growth is likely to slow.

"The continued decline of the suckler herd will create space, but inevitability we will see some slackening in the potential of dairy to grow."

He does not anticipate 100-120 cow dairy farms will be wiped out in this expansion, though he does expect them to fall in number.

'Farmer-preneurs'

He also anticipates the rise of a new trend, which he dubs "farmer-preneurs" involving individuals managing a number of units of around 100-120 cows.

"Things are always evolving, but you have to look to the fundamentals and our fundamental is that we have an extraordinary ability to grow grass," he says.

That said, he maintains that even on dairy farms, we are only producing half of the grass that could be potentially grown

"When people talk about alternatives to dairying, horticulture is not generally an alternative.

"Cereals are certainly not an alternative. Apart from soil suitability, there is the huge challenge around the weather, as well as obviously income."

In time, some other form of processing of this grass could provide an alternative to dairying but he says that, for now, "dairying is at the apex" in terms of capitalising on grass.

