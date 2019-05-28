Gerry Boyle: 'The dairy calf-to-beef system should be more profitable than standalone suckler system'
And dairy farms will continue to grow in size even if a slowdown in the rate of expansion is inevitable, Teagasc director Gerry Boyle tells Ann Fitzgerald
The current displacement of suckler cows by dairy cows has been described as a kind of 'back to the future' type of transition by Teagasc director Professor Gerry Boyle.
"The modern suckler herd was really substantially driven by the introduction of the dairy quota way back in 1984. Before that, far more calves we re sourced out of the dairy herd. Now that the shackles have been removed, this is expanding again, and more and more beef animals will be reared from the dairy population," Professor Boyle (pictured) told the Farming Independent.
He concedes the dairy herd of the 1980s was very different to today's, and that there are currently huge problems in terms of the quality of the beef animal coming out of the dairy herd.
"The male calf from the dairy herd is a by-product of the milking activity, and it's very clear that the industry needs to be very careful of producing a calf that has very low or zero value," he says.
"Teagasc is certainly very conscious of that and it is reflected in the advice we are giving in relation to breeding strategy," he asserts, but adds that this message has not got through to everyone.
"It's a complex message because what we have to communicate is that, while the production of quality milk with high fat and protein are clearly your central activity - followed by the need to produce quality replacements - there are also various strategies that you can adopt which will enable you to produce a higher quality beef animal."
He believes that schemes such as the Kepak-Glanbia Twenty20 and a similar programme which Teagasc is working on with Dawn will show a way forward.
"Potentially, the dairy calf-to- beef system should be more profitable than a standalone suckler system."