Garda investigation after farmer hospitalised with 'serious' leg injuries after being struck by truck

Stock image
Stock image
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Gardai have confirmed they are investigating an incident outside Dawn Meats in Slane this morning, that left a farmer with serious leg injuries after he was struck by a truck.

Gardaí said they are investigating a road traffic collision that occurred during an incident outside a premises in Beauparc, Slane this morning at approximately 6.30am.

"A male pedestrian received serious leg injuries when he was struck by a truck. He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda," Gardai said in a statement.

Investigations are ongoing and it's the second incident at the Beef Plan protests, with a farmer hospitalised earlier this week after an incident at a protest in Cahir.

Beef Plan Movement Co-Chair Eamon Corley, who was at the protest this morning with approximately 30 farmers, said the incident happened when a lorry tried to pass the group of protesting farmers.

"We we walking along the road when a lorry approached. The lorry was going by a parked jeep, and as it did it struck the farmer who was standing at the jeep."

Corley also said members of the Beef Plan Group have been met with aggressive and threatening behaviour all week during their protests, which started last Sunday.

"We have been having peaceful protests to get a meeting with stakeholders, as we need to get a fair share of the retail price.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

"We are shocked that people would intimidate us and bully us."

It comes as Meat Industry Ireland (MII) accused the protesters of intimidating and abusing hauliers, vets and farmer suppliers.

In a statement, issued by Meat Industry Ireland, it said that while the group has guidelines, for its members, it says the Beef Plan's leadership has failed to ensure adherence to its own protocols.

"Indeed, the behaviour of some protestors at certain sites has gone well beyond the guidelines issued by Beef Plan and has resulted in unacceptable abuse and intimidation of fellow farmer suppliers, company employees, government assigned veterinarians and other service providers including hauliers."

Eamon Corley said he would not condone any abuse and said groups members have been sent guidelines.

"Maybe some (protesters) do not follow the guidelines but our members have had aggressive behaviour directed at them."

When asked about alleged online abuse of individuals on social media, he said he was not aware of it, but that it is "unacceptable".

Online Editors


