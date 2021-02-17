Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

France's largest bank to stop financing firms farming deforested land in the Amazon

REUTERS/Bruno Kelly Expand

Close

REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

France’s largest bank BNP Paribas pledged on Monday to stop financing firms producing or buying either beef or soybeans cultivated on land in the Amazon cleared or converted after 2008.

The lender also said it would encourage clients not to buy or produce beef or soy farmed in the Cerrado, a vast tropical savanna eco-region covering 20pc of Brazil, only financing those which adopt a strategy of zero deforestation by 2025.

Environmental campaign groups said BNP Paribas’ move sent a strong signal to companies trading commodities in the region, but pressed for faster action.

Most Watched

Privacy