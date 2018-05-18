France steps closer to exporting beef to China

France has taken another step closer to starting beef exports to China’s huge market after Chinese officials last week inspected seven of the European country’s meat plants, a French industry official said.

China, the world’s second largest beef importer, has already agreed to allow imports of French beef, but Beijing needs to certify processing plants before any meat can be shipped.

It is unclear when the results of last week’s inspections will be known, but Marc Feunteun, chairman of the French Meat Export association, said he hoped to see the first containers heading for China by August. “Until the visit of Macron, I would have said it would take another two years. Now there’s political will,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of a trade show in Shanghai on Wednesday.

During a visit to Beijing in January, French President Emmanuel Macron said French beef would reach the Chinese market within six months. “Chinese officials are really under pressure to get this done,” added Feunteun, citing the speed at which auditing and inspections had taken place.