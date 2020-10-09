Farming

Four steps to boosting performance in weanling bull finishing systems

Keeping carcass weights below the permitted 420kg limit while achieving the desired fat score is the biggest challenge for many young bull finishers PHOTO: ALF HARVEY Expand

Alf Harvey

Gerry Giggins

I recently conducted an annual review for a client who has been finishing young continental bulls for the under-16 month system.

Previously, the mixed enterprise tillage and beef farm finished a mixture of bulls at 20 months of age and continental heifers both at grass and indoors.

As there was negativity in the trade towards the older and heavier bulls, the farm switched to solely finishing younger bulls in 2014.