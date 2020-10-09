Four steps to boosting performance in weanling bull finishing systems

I recently conducted an annual review for a client who has been finishing young continental bulls for the under-16 month system.

Previously, the mixed enterprise tillage and beef farm finished a mixture of bulls at 20 months of age and continental heifers both at grass and indoors.

As there was negativity in the trade towards the older and heavier bulls, the farm switched to solely finishing younger bulls in 2014.

Weanling bulls are bought between late August and the end of October, at an average purchase weight of 380kg and an average age of eight months.

Purchase prices have varied from a low of €2.26/kg to a high this year of €2.62/kg.

The average purchase age of eight months allows another eight months to get the bulls to their finish point.

Over the past five years, the bulls have spent an average of 210 days on the farm and now achieve their target slaughter weight at average of 15 months of age.

There is a preference for the Charolais cross bulls which means that the majority of animals now finish as U= and U+ grades.

Trying to keep carcass weights below the permitted 420kg limit while achieving the desired fat score is the number one challenge on the farm.

While there has been and continues to be negativity in the market towards this type of bull finishing system, the client feels that it best fits the profile of the farm, their farming calendar and makes best use of existing farm infrastructure.

Reviewing the profitability of the system over the past five years, however, shows a downward trend, as many other finishers will attest to.

While the margins in this system continue to be tight, the efficiencies that the farm has made convinces them to continue with finishing young bulls.

During our review, we highlighted four key improvements that have allowed for the increased performance within the system.

1 Forage quality

Improving the quality of forage was top priority on the farm five years ago. The bulls go through a two phase finishing programme. In the initial 100 days or growing phase, their diet consists of over 60pc forage.

High quality, well preserved grass silage of over 75pc DMD and crude protein content of 15pc ensures improved animal performance while limiting the amount of concentrate required.

During the finishing stage, grass silage is replaced with maize silage, as the requirement is for high energy, high starch, palatable and digestible forage.

Maize silage grown on the farm consistently reaches over 30pc dry matter and 30pc starch meaning 40pc of the finishing diet can consist of this forage.

2 Herd Health

Herd health improvements is another area attributed to the overall improvements in performance. Cattle housing that was constructed in 1980s underwent modifications over the past five years. Side sheets were replaced with space boarding to improve air flow in the shed.

Last year, the centre ridge of the roof was widened and risen to provide a chimney effect and allow for the stale air to be drawn out much quicker. In consultation with the farm vet, a detailed vaccination programme was designed.

A permanent footbath was constructed, which animals are put through on arrival and at regular intervals during their time on farm.

3 Soft landing

Arrival on farm and the transition period was identified as a major risk area five years ago.

At that point we designed a specific programme for bulls arriving on the farm. A specific farm building was modified to act as a reception area. Here, cattle spend at least 48 hours on straw bedding and a diet of good quality hay.

They then undergo their arrival veterinary treatment programme before grouping and housing. Their transition diet continues for the first month where they are gradually built up on their concentrate intakes.

Throughout this stage there are supplemented with a specifically designed transition mineral and vitamin package also containing rumen buffers and yeasts.

The implementation of this programme has significantly reduced the incidences of health or digestive upsets in the early housing stage.

4 Housing

Possibly the biggest factor attributed to the improved performance on farm is the installation of rubber matting on the concrete slats.

The farm installed EasyFix mats on 2 pens in 2017 and they noticed increased lying time, reduced lameness incidences and improved performance in comparison to neighbouring pens on concrete slats.

In 2018 they installed mats on the remaining 8 pens. Animal comfort and lying time are directly linked with performance as those who use straw or peat bedding will agree. Rubber mats will increase the surface temperature encouraging animals to lie more, ruminate more and improve liveweight gain.

While uncertainty continues to prevail for those involved in winter finisher, taking action to target key efficiency improvements within the farm gate should always be a priority, no matter what the finishing system is

Gerry Giggins is an animal nutritionist based in Co Louth