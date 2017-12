caption to come

In early August after taking a second cut of silage, Tom planted SPRINT, a forage rape mixture, which contains two varieties, Sparta and Interval. This crop is fast to establish and a very suitable feed for grazing by all stock. Tom let a batch of 20 stores into the crop (which also fulfils a GLAS measure) a few weeks back and they will graze it in acre strips for the winter. They will also have access to a round bale of silage and he would expect them to "thrive marginally", adding, "though it all depends on the weather." Last year, he found that they didn't use the lie-back much at all.

When Tom had tackled the issue of expensive costs, he switched his attention to another area which he identified as important, getting cattle sold in a planned manner.

Tom and a group of other farmers formed the Irish Organic Beef Producers Group. They have a contract with Good Herdsmen in Cahir and work together to ensure a continuity of supply. Being part of the producer group is working well for Tom as it gives him the ability to plan ahead and source stock with a finishing date in mind.

Tom's aim is to finish 90-100 cattle a year, 60 of which are bought in September and the remainder in April. While he had been buying his stores at Drumshanbo Mart, Tom has also now streamlined this process, as they are sourced from four particular farmers - "they might cost a couple of extra cent but it's worth it," says Tom. His preference is for an Angus for quick finish crossed with Continental for size.

He finishes 70pc of the animals in the first 6/7 months of the year, off grass. Before going organic, Tom had been thinking about it for 2-3 years. What finally made up his mind was another negative set of farm accounts.

He laughs at it in hindsight but one of the things that slowed his move at the time was, "what will the neighbours think when they see nettles." Tom now says it was, "probably one of the best decisions of my life" and "you get used to the weeds." To any farmer considering going down the organic road, Tom's advice is to visit as many farms as possible and talk to as many people as possible, as you will always learn something new. For most farmers, the bottom line is, well, the bottom line.

The Teagasc Profit Monitor shows that Tom has a higher income than the average of the 299 non-breeding farms analysed in 2016. His stocking rate was lower (1.27 LU/ha compared to 1.77LU/ha), as was his gross output (€1387/ha versus €1427) but his gross margin was higher (€798/ha compared to €670/ha). This is due to higher market price and lower variable costs (€589/ha compared to €757/ha). Bord Bia recently produced figures which show the organic retail food market in Ireland is now worth over €162 million annually. This is an increase of 50pc in the past three years. In 2015 in the European Union, the market for organic food was worth €30 billion, after doubling in size over the last 10 years.

Tom's current system also fits in well with his work life outside of farming. His wife Gemma runs the restaurant in the Department of Agriculture in Portlaoise and he helps her out most mornings, so he farms mainly from 3-5pm and on Saturdays. His long-term plan is to cut back or phase out combi and to improve silage and grassland management. "Grass is the cheapest feed, we all know that." For example, he says while there is a lot of talk about red clover in organics, he has found it difficult to manage, and feels that it is more of a cutting (than grazing) crop. Teagasc organic specialist Dan Clavin pointed out that red clover is excellent but it does lack versatility and can be damaged if grazed too tightly.

He suggested that, if possible, it is a good idea to graze it in October with light cattle, to allow plenty of light in so that, when the new growing season comes around, it will outgrow the grass. Of all the challenges in organics, Tom says the biggest is "nurturing and nursing the ground," to maintain soil fertility Dan agreed, saying "in conventional farming, farmers feed the plant, in organics, they feed the soil. He pointed out that Tom has a "very high degree of resource management on the farm." Among the less well-known products that Tom uses is dairy sludge, which is sourced from Glanbia's Ballyragget plant, just a stone's throw away. Dan Clavin said one tonne is the equivalent of a bag of 8.11.2. Tom said that it is free (to anyone within a 15km radius). He has an allocation of 120t, all of which he uses up. He spreads it on any grazed ground. In response to a question about the usefulness of dairy sludge, the Teagasc man said it seems to suit organic enterprises well. However, he expressed some concerns about its uses in permanent grassland situations where it is used year after year on the same ground, as the "scraw" seems to break down, and the root system is damaged. He said it is not yet clear why this happens but it may be that there are too many bugs in the sludge and not enough carbon in the soil to feed them.



