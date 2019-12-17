Fledgling producer groups face challenges, admits Beef Plan founder

EIPG began moving cattle in late November and has sold more than 330 animals for members in its first three weeks of operation. Mr Corley refused to be drawn over the price secured for these animals but said he is confident that EIPG farmers are getting "a bit more" for their cattle than other farmers.

The Meath farmer has not ruled out future cooperation with Irish Beef Producers, the group formed by the Beef Plan Movement's western chair, Eoin Donnelly.

Mr Corley, a co-founder of the Beef Plan Movement, told the Farming Independent he was given the job of forming a producers' group for the movement and the second group "probably happened accidentally".

"One of the rules is that we have to keep the prices within the group but I would be confident that we are getting a bit more and the farmers who have gone so far are happy," he said.

"Say an individual farmer goes to a factory and gets paid €3.50 a kilo. Then the group go in and get a group bonus of 10 cent above that. If the individual farmer hears that, the first thing he will do is go into the factory and say that the group is getting more than him.

"If that happens, the factory will be right on to the group to say that they had given out sensitive information and that deal would be gone. It's for commercial reasons."

Mr Corley is also hopeful that an umbrella organisation could be set up in the future to coordinate the efforts of all the producers' groups.

"I was given the job of starting one [a producers' group] and somebody else [in the Beef Plan Movement] decided to start another. It probably happened accidentally, I'd say, more than anything else," he said.

"Both groups are in their infancy but there hasn't been a whole lot of cooperation between the two so far. It's a new challenge for both sets of people. I suppose everyone has to do their research and find out what works best for their group.

"If we got a big contract that we had to fill, we might need help [from other producers' groups] to fill it, and, I suppose, vice versa. There might be opportunities there to work together.

"If enough of these producers' groups come together we could have an amalgamation or a committee where people from the different producers' groups could sit and work together on certain things. Ideally that's how it should work. The challenge will be to manage the groups effectively."

EIPG has already reached an arrangement with one factory group to kill animals and are in negotiations with other groups. Mr Corley says the group are also in negotiations with six foreign buyers, including three in China.

"We are trying to do deals with various factories around the country. The idea is to target specific groups of cattle to specific factories that might have good contacts for those cattle and to get a little bit more of a group deal for those cattle," he said.

Contract killing

"We have engaged with quite a few factories so far and are meeting others. Three weeks ago around 80 cattle went [to the factories], we had about 100 the next week and last week we had around 150 cattle. The numbers are continuing to grow and the aim is to get more money than farmers can get on their own.

"We already have an understanding with one factory group and we are meeting another group next week. There is a third that we are also talking to.

"Some factories have already agreed to contract-kill for us. We have met six different oversees buyers already, three from China, others from north Africa and Saudi Arabia. The idea is to sell containers to these buyers, using these factories to kill for us.

"None of these deals are up and running yet but if we manage this it should result in a decent bonus for the farmers."

EIPG say they have also set up a number of deals for the export of weanlings and store cattle and could also envision the sale of weanlings between members of the producers' group.

"We have set up a few deals for Friesian bulls and Angus heifers and we are working with a few different exporters.

"We are working with an exporters forum and trying to maximise the export of weanlings," he said.

"We also hope to sell some of the weanlings from the weanling group to the finishing group so there could be some inter-sales between Emerald Isle."

Mr Corley, the former chair of Meath IFA, said that official rules for the organisation were drafted up by a barrister and at least two of the six directors will be required to step down every year.

"We have a committee set up with representatives from all the counties involved in the producer organisation. Within the rules of the group, there is a facility to add more people to that committee and take the views of all members into consideration," he said.

"We have six directors and every year at least two of them have to step down. They can be voted in again but there is a procedure where other people can be voted in on a yearly basis."

EIPG is charging no membership fee to farmers wishing to sell weanlings and store cattle until January of 2021. A one-off membership fee of €100 is charged to farmers selling finished cattle and these farmers must commit to sell all their animals through the group.

The full set of rules and other details are available on www.EIPG.ie

Additional investment may be required to make EIPG a real force in the industry

Under the group's rules, members selling finished cattle are required to pay a once-off membership fee of €100 - totalling close to €15,000 in based on current membership levels.

The group also charge a fee of €3 per animal killed, with the money used to cover the costs of employing a part-time booking agent and people to judge cattle before sale.

While the group has an affiliation with the Beef Plan Movement, chairman Eamon Corley says that Beef Plan would not be in a position to offer it any financial support, saying it "has no money to help".

"I can't see any support from Beef Plan. Beef Plan only collects €10 off its members and with the operations of this year there are very little funds left to help anything," he said.

"The expenses in running something like Beef Plan are quite big with everything that took place.

"Even a room for a meeting can cost between €100 and €300. Then there was solicitors' fees, legal action… those costs are horrendous. Beef Plan certainly has no money to help."

Brand

EIPG also hope to establish a beef brand but Mr Corley has admitted that significant outside investment would be required to get this off the ground.

"If you have to try to build a brand, it is a very expensive thing. We are putting together a business plan. I've talked to Bord Bia in the past, they said to come back when we had a business plan and they'd see what way they could help us," he said.

The Emerald Isle Producers Group has signed up more than 300 members in 18 counties, an even split between finished cattle members and weanling/store cattle members.

Indo Farming