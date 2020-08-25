Farming

Finished cattle supplies forecast to remain tight in the North

Cattle being unloaded. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Cattle being unloaded. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Competition from Northern buyers at marts looks set to continue as finished cattle supplies are forecasted to remain tight in Northern Ireland over the next few months.

A new analysis by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) has highlighted a fall in the number of slaughter-ready cattle on Northern Irish farms in recent months as some producers opted to finish cattle in the first quarter of the year while other producers opted to allow cattle another grazing season.

The LMC said these management decisions, combined with lower calf registrations back in 2018, have contributed to tighter supplies of locally produced cattle for processing in Northern Ireland plants over recent months and have resulted in an increase in the number of prime cattle being imported for direct slaughter from the Republic.