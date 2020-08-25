Finished cattle supplies forecast to remain tight in the North

Competition from Northern buyers at marts looks set to continue as finished cattle supplies are forecasted to remain tight in Northern Ireland over the next few months.

A new analysis by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) has highlighted a fall in the number of slaughter-ready cattle on Northern Irish farms in recent months as some producers opted to finish cattle in the first quarter of the year while other producers opted to allow cattle another grazing season.

The LMC said these management decisions, combined with lower calf registrations back in 2018, have contributed to tighter supplies of locally produced cattle for processing in Northern Ireland plants over recent months and have resulted in an increase in the number of prime cattle being imported for direct slaughter from the Republic.

The numbers of cattle being sent North is up over 80pc this year at over 36,000 head. The LMC said the latest available data on Northern Ireland cattle numbers indicates that supplies of locally produced prime cattle will remain tight over the next few months before recovering towards the end of the year. At the start of August 2020 there were 118,546 cattle for beef production (all beef-sired cattle and dairy males) on local farms in the 24-30 month age bracket. This was a reduction of just under 10,000 head from the 128,508 cattle in this age group in August 2019. This accounts for a 7.8pc decline in cattle numbers in this age group year on year. Cattle on Northern farms in the 18-24 month age category totalled 110,955 head at the start of August 2020, up just over 2,000 head or 2pc from August 2019. "While this increase is encouraging it does not compensate for the reduction in beef cattle in the 24-30 month age range," the LMC said. The number of Northern Ireland cattle for beef production in the 18- 24 month age category in August 2020 was 2.5pc lower than August 2018 levels. "Cattle in the 12-18 month age category at the start of August 2020 will generally start to come forward for slaughter as we move towards the end of the year," the LMC said. "Cattle in this age group totalled 229,228 head in August 2020, up just over 6,000 head or 2.8pc from year-earlier levels. Again while this increase is encouraging, the number of cattle in this age group is 3.3pc lower than August 2018 levels."