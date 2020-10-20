Farming

Farming

Feedlot demand fuels strong prices for heavy steers

 

Stable: Most marts are reporting a steady trade despite the continuous rise in numbers. Photo Brian Farrell Expand
Stable: Most marts are reporting a steady trade despite the continuous rise in numbers. Photo Brian Farrell

Brian Farrell

/

Martin Coughlan

The traditionally strong numbers at this time of year was even more pronounced last week ahead of the latest round of Covid restrictions.

Panic selling, however, is not a factor. New Ross Mart manager Jim Bushe noted that while his sale on Saturday was very big, there was no anxious edge to the trade. “The numbers were huge and there was a definite feeling that something was coming, but there was no panic.”

Thomas Potterton of Delvin Mart also reported rising numbers that he suspected was down to Covid concerns. “There is no doubt that the farmers are worried about Covid and how that will affect the trade and some are probably buying ahead of themselves because of it,” he told me.