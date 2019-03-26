Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 26 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Fears meat processors could move live cattle to UK plants under no-deal Brexit

Live exports leave Greenore Port. Picture: Thos Caffrey / Newsfile
Live exports leave Greenore Port. Picture: Thos Caffrey / Newsfile
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

There are fears that Irish meat processors, which own plants in Ireland and the UK, could move live cattle for processing in UK plants in the event of a hard Brexit.

Speaking in the Dail today, Sinn Fein agriculture spokesman Martin Kenny said a number of Irish meat processors have plants in both Ireland and the UK and could move live cattle and workers to the UK and avoid higher tariffs on beef exports.

He said that by doing this, the processors would pay lower tariffs on live cattle than they would on processed beef exports, but that it could be detrimental to the beef sector in Ireland.

The Dail heard that around 16,000 workers are involved in the meat processing sector here.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said the Government wants to protect the beef industry, but admitted there are lower tariffs schedules for live exports. "We are aware of all the possible consequences."

He also said that 'exceptional aid' from Europe, in the case of a hard Brexit, is "where the game is at", but did not say whether anything could be done to prevent processors moving their processing work to the UK.

The UK proposals suggest tariffs ranging from approximately €1,500/t on manufacturing beef up to over €2,500 per tonne on steak exports, in the case of a no-deal or hard Brexit.

Irish beef shipments to the UK of almost 250,000t last year equated to 57pc of total exports in terms of tonnage, and 52pc in terms of value.

Also Read

However, the temporary tariffs on live exports are in the region of €93/100kg (plus 10pc). Some beef cuts face tariffs of up to €300/100kg (plus 12.8pc), with most high quality cuts facing tariffs of €176/100kg (plus 12.80pc) being applied.

IFA President Joe Healy said the focus of IFA is on support for beef farmers who has already suffered from the uncertainty surrounding Brexit. Farmers selling cattle at a base price of €3.75/kg for steers and €3.85/kg for heifers are taking cuts of 20c-25c/kg below last year’s price levels, or reductions of up to €100 per head. Farmers selling young bulls have been hit for €200 per head.

In 2018, 73pc of the UK's beef imports came from Ireland, with the vast majority of the rest being from other EU countries, with free access to the UK market.

This further threat to the Irish beef sector comes as the ESRI published a report showing that in terms of trade losses, it finds that agricultural and food products, textiles and traditional manufacturing sectors would be most affected by a no-deal hard Brexit, especially in the border, midland and western region and could hit the Irish economy harder than expected.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

Calls for independent review as Department figures show 54,000 cattle in feedlots

Research shows challenges faced by farmers finishing dairy-bred cattle
Eamon Corley addresses farmers at a previous meeting in Holycross

Beef Plan calls for review of QPS and greater increments for premium...
REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Factories accused of 'naked opportunism' as beef prices take a tumble

'Irish beef may potentially have to compete directly with South American...
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron

Support our farmers or find a home for 300,000t of beef in other EU markets...
Norman Robson, judge, with Keith Jagoe, Toughmacdermody, Drinagh, Co Cork and his Champion Heifer, Dermody Joyce which sold for €2,300.

UK buyers hit the Jackpot at Irish Simmental show


Top Stories

Irish dairy farms produce three times more emissions than beef, tillage and...
Dr Padraig French, Teagasc

Bull calf price slump sparks dairy shift to sexed semen
Cormac Porter Marie Flanagan and Alex Burns get ready for the St Brigid's College, Loughrea Tranistion Year Tractor Run PHOTO: KEVIN BYRNE

Students driving home vital hospice work

Greenhouse Gas tax on agriculture not ruled out
Stock photo

Court told Husky dogs attacked sheep despite 'electric collars'
ABP Chinese Market Shipment Announcement. Mark Goodman, Commercial Director ABP Food Group, John Loughman, Group Quality Control manager, ABP International Division. Iain White - Fennell Photography.

Irish beef proving popular with Chinese consumers, says ABP as it extends...
Photo: Gerry Mooney

Dozens of claims expected from farmers hit by mart closure