Fast food giant McDonald's warns of long-term threat to beef sector

McDonald's won't be drawn on price

Stock photo: PA
Stock photo: PA
Ellie Donnelly

Ellie Donnelly

One of the country's biggest meat buyers has warned of a long-term threat to the sector if farmers don't believe they are "incentivised to produce beef".

But Beth Hart, director of McDonald's UK & Ireland supply chain, stopped short of saying the fast-food giant would pay more for its beef.

"We have to build a model where farmers feel they are incentivised to produce beef, otherwise we don't have a future for some of our key products," she said.

However, she did not have a "direct yes or no answer" when asked if farmers should be paid more for Irish beef.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

"We don't buy the beef directly, we buy the finished product," she said.

"Our relationship is with the (meat) supplier. We pay close attention to what has happened in Ireland with beef prices and we are committed to build a long-term supply. But I don't have a magic wand."

Incentive: Beth Hart
Incentive: Beth Hart

In Ireland the fast-food chain sources beef from more than 1,200 farmers, buying through factories, including Dawn Meats, one of the companies targeted by protests over prices earlier this year.

It is in McDonald's best interest that farmers stay in business, Ms Hart said.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

All beef used in McDonald's Irish outlets is domestically sourced, and a "significant" amount of Irish produce is used in the company's UK and European fast-food chains.

The company has no plans at the moment to use Irish beef in its Asian and United States locations, "as we are maximising out the supply."

Ms Hart was speaking as McDonald's published a report estimating the value of Irish produce bought by the business for export to other European McDonald's restaurants at least €163m in 2017.

With Brexit potentially disrupting supply chains, Ms Hart said the company has a "robust" plan in place.

"We have mapped out every single element of the supply chain, done everything we conceivably can to mitigate risk, including looking at storage across the UK and Ireland," she said.

She added the group benefits in that much of its food produce is frozen, and therefore has a longer shelf life.

"We don't know if we have done enough [to mitigate against possible disruption from a hard Brexit] but we have done all we conceivably can," she said.

The wider economic report showed McDonald's contributed an estimated €196m to the Irish economy in 2017. The contribution came from restaurant activity, employee salaries and McDonald's contribution to the national exchequer, according to the report.

Dublin accounted for the largest slice of the output, €83.7m of the €196. It was followed by Cork (€18.1m), Waterford (€10m), Kildare (€7.3m) and Limerick (€7m).

Meanwhile, McDonald's direct spend with Irish suppliers including Dawn, Kerry Group, and Thurles-headquartered Dew Valley Foods amounted to a further €53m in 2019. McDonald's 95 Irish outlets employ almost 6,000 staff.

Irish Independent


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Photo: Gerry Mooney

Is the beef trade finally beginning to swing back in the farmer's favour?
IFA president Joe Healy

IFA claim breaches of the Beef sector agreement in letters to Minister and MII
Cattle are loaded at the Lebanese flag ship NADA in the port of Santos, Brazil December 2, 2017. Twenty-seven thousand animals will be transported to Turkey's Mediterranean port of Iskenderun, according to Ecoporto terminal company. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Chinese demand pushes Brazil beef prices to record high
File photo

Martin Coughlan: The vanity of an R-grade is still the holy grail for many
Photo: Gerry Mooney

Young bulls continue to be the hardest for farmers to sell
Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois is a lifelong suckler farmer. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot: Home-grown feed doing the job for our bulls
Junior star: Martin Ryan of Copperfield House, Cabra, Thurles, Co Tipperary with Goldstar Osanna, Junior Champion at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society Premier Show and Sale of heifers at GM Mart, Tullamore on Saturday. She sold for €11,000 for export to Northern Ireland

Those who stood back for Brexit are now moving


Top Stories

Candidates for IFA president L-R John Coughlan, Angus Woods and Tim Cullinan

IFA election too close to call as three contenders 'neck and neck'
Picture: (Brian Lawless/PA)

Poor conditions and low pay to blame for meat factories' labour shortages - Siptu
Protest: The march, led by the Beef Plan Movement, at Leinster House

Margaret Donnelly: 'The IFA's future is on the line as the grassroots head...
File photo

Blackleg surge on southern farms blamed on weather
File photo

Pressure piles on farmers over waste tyres
Photo Brian Farrell

€5/kg lamb price is finally within reach
Wells House, Co Wexford

To the manor born for €7.5m in the south-east