Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 23 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

FarmIreland Instagram Takeover: Behind the scenes on one of Ireland's top pedigree beef and dairy farms

Edward Dudley. Click on the Instagram icon in the corner to follow Edward through the day.
Edward Dudley. Click on the Instagram icon in the corner to follow Edward through the day.
Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Today, we've been joined by Kilsunny Pedigree Herds for Instagram and we'll get an insight into their farm in Tipperary.

Kilsunny Pedigree Herds, farmed by the Dudley family in the heart of Co Tipperary, is a mixed farming enterprise of 60 pedigree dairy cows alongside a pedigree beef herd of Hereford, Aberdeen-Angus and Shorthorn cattle, totalling almost 100 pedigree cows on the farm.

Almost 200 head of cattle are farmed on 150 acres in the heart of Co. Tipperary in Dovea, four miles outside the town of Thurles.

Edward Dudley, Kilsunny’s general herd manager, is the third generation of his family to farm here; both his parents Trevor and Louise are still actively involved in the farm and the Dudley family have been farming on this site since 1949 with both the beef and dairy herds being fully pedigree since the early 1970s.

“We’ve no intention of expanding our herd anytime soon,” said the Tipperary farmer. “We prefer to keep a smaller herd and do it right and keep the quality in our stock,” said Edward.

Click on the Instagram icon in the corner to follow Edward through the day.

Regular exhibitors on the summer show circuit each year, the herd has tasted much success in the show ring with many prizes and accolades to their credit. This summer has proven to be particularly successful for Kilsunny Pedigree herds, taking home the National Pedigree Hereford Cow at this year’s Tullamore show.

As well as his farming endeavours, Edward is a freelance cattle photographer and so naturally gravitated towards the photo-centered nature of Instagram, whos Kilsunny Pedigree Herd’s page is after amassing almost 30 thousand followers. 

Edward credits over half of his yearly sales to social media, saying that over 80pc of his heifers and 50pc of bull sold for breeding are privately sold to farmers who have seen photos of his stock online and got in contact with him.

Also Read

Edward will be taking over the FarmIreland Instagram account this Thursday, Aug 24, check it out to get a sneak peek inside the Kilsunny Pedigree Herds farm.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on
A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end


Top Stories

LacPatrick is one of the biggest dairy co-ops in the Border region

Cross border dairy boost after UK/China deal
The ICSA says the incident illustrates the difficulties facing farmers when members of the public use farmland for leisure purposes without consent. Stock Image.

'It could have caused a huge blaze': Fence posts taken from the ground and used...
'Later crop yields have improved somewhat'

Forward selling on 2019 harvest looks like a solid option
Sisters Aoibhinn and Laoise McGovern enjoying themselves with a calf at the 77th annual Virginia Agricultural Show in Virginia, Co Cavan, yesterday afternoon. The show was also attended by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

We need loans, say farmers as fodder fund is launched
Carrigallen Mart Special Sale Weanling Bulls. Lot Number 560.Weight 500Kg. DOB 11/1/18. Breed CHX Bull. Price €1220. Photo Brian Farrell

Mart price roundup: The latest prices from marts around the country
Carrigallen Mart Special Sale Weanling Bulls. Weight 460Kg; DOB12/1/18 Breed Chx Bull. €1245. Photo Brian Farrell

Lighter cattle could result in future two-tier trade
A farmer harvests wheat near Usingen, Germany, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

Crop damage mounts for EU farmers after torrid summer