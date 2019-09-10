Farmers venting anger without structure of farming organisation is dangerous - Coveney

The Tanaiste Simon Coveney has warned that farmers not buying into collective leadership and expressing their anger without the structure of farming organisations is dangerous for the sector.

The Tanaiste Simon Coveney has warned that farmers not buying into collective leadership and expressing their anger without the structure of farming organisations is dangerous for the sector.

The former Minister for Agriculture said he is worried about the splintering within farming organisations and the impact on the sector.

"There was a time when you could negotiate with two or three farming organisations and they represented farmers. If you could do a deal with them, the deal was done.

"Now, the fear is you do a deal and then it can’t be sold, or there are people who – because they’re at their wit’s end - aren't buying into collective leadership, and instead are determined to express their anger without the structure of farming organisations. From a farming perspective that's really dangerous."

The more coherent the collective farm voice is, the more powerful it is, he said. "We have to be really careful that we don’t allow splintering for understandable reasons of anger and frustration, to damage the capacity of farming as a collective to represent itself. I do warn against that. And I warn against it because I care passionately about agriculture and farming."

The Tanaiste said he has spoke to the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed about the current challenges in the sector and while he recognises the pressure on farmers, he said there are a lot of people on picket lines who don't want to be there.

"There are a lot of people who are on picket lines who don’t want to be there, who are at the end of their tether, who are highly charged emotionally because of losing money in their businesses and on their farms. But we have to find a way together of ending this standoff. Because we face significant challenges together, potentially linked to a no-deal Brexit which hopefully we can avoid but still we’ve got to prepare for."

He also said a sustainable business model for beef must be found because it’s such an important part of Irish agriculture.

"While I totally understand the frustrations and the anger that has led to this action, we have to find a way through negotiation – tough negotiation albeit – between farmers and factories facilitated by the State and the Government. We have to find a way forward here. I don’t think shutting down factories is going to solve this problem in itself."

He also said there is a real willingness and interest in Government to try and find a way forward that can help farmers and factories to get back round a negotiating table "talking seriously about the issues that farmers are concerned about in terms of transparency, markets and what they hold, what they should hold for farmers, looking at issues like potentially a regulator for the beef sector. These are things that Michael Creed is serious about, talking about and putting in place."

It comes as Minister Creed said there cannot be a situation where factories refuse to engage with their customers and added that the toxic relationship between the meat industry and farmers will do damage to the sector going forward if talks do not take place between both parties.

“It’s a really difficult dispute and probably without precedent in its complexity. The beef market across the EU is in a very difficult space which is reflected in the process for many producers here for the cost of production,” said Minister Creed.

“That difficulty is compounded by difficult communication with the picket line. Communication with the picket line is fractured and ineffective.

“Every picket in a way is an independent public with different views and different concerns and one of the things I’ve been actively doing over the last days and weeks have been trying to reach out to those personally and through colleagues. The conviction of those at the picket line has not diminished.”

Minister Creed added that “it’s abundantly clear that standard operating procedures to resolve disputes at this stage where pickets are stood down and industrial relations kicks in is not going to work” to resolve the current dispute between farmers and factories.

He urged that no party involved in the dispute take unilateral action that could serve to escalate the an already “fraught” situation.

Meanwhile, in terms of Brexit, the Minister stated that his department has received “no tangible proposals” from the British government on how to prevent the All-Island agri trade from going in to jeopardy.

He also stated that having Phil Hogan in place as EU Trade Commissioner would be important for Ireland in upcoming trade negotiations with the UK.

Online Editors