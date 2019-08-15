Farmers to pay 'nominal' charge to weigh cattle at factories

Farmers will pay a nominal charge for factories to provide a lairage weighing service for live cattle, according to a draft document from the ongoing beef discussions between farming organisation and Meat Industry Ireland.

Farmers will pay a nominal charge for factories to provide a lairage weighing service for live cattle, according to a draft document from the ongoing beef discussions between farming organisation and Meat Industry Ireland.

The document, which has been seen by the Farming Independent, sets out three outstanding issues with the parties set to reconvene on Monday for further discussions.

Two of the three issues have agreement in principle, according to the document, including the provision of weighing facilities for live cattle at factory lairages. According to the document, the meat factories through Meat Industry Ireland (MII) have agreed to providing this service, but "at a nominal charge".

The document also says that written agreement can be provided by factories if requested when agreements are finalised between processor and suppliers on the terms of the sale.

It's understood the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed is expected to attend next Monday's meeting at Backweston.

A draft terms of reference on a review of the grid is to be circulated by Friday 16 August to the stakeholders.

The moves come as beef farmers brace themselves for further price cuts, as some meat factories plan to cut the price being offered by as much as €20/head.

Online Editors