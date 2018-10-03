Farmers to deliver ‘warning shot’ to Government over beef prices

The Irish Farmers Association has said the Government should see their protest outside the Department of Agriculture today as a ‘warning shot’.

Speaking to beef farmers earlier this week, IFA President Joe Healy farmers from all over the country will be protesting today with a strong message for both the Minister and the beef factories.

Joe Healy said the protest is a warning shot for Minister Creed.

“The Minister must deliver for farmers in next week’s Budget. Minister Creed has to show he is on the side of farmers.

“Cattle farmers are furious with the way the Minister has allowed the factories to run amok and systematically cut cattle prices to loss making levels while at the same time prices are rising in our main export market in the UK.”

However, a spokesperson fot the Minister said the Government is strongly committed to supporting Ireland’s beef farmers and developing Ireland’s Beef sector.

"The Minister fully recognises it has been a very challenging year for farmers in the context of weather events and fodder issues.

"However to be clear - Minister Creed cannot legally have any role to play in determining the price beef farmers get from the factories nor can he intervene in this process.