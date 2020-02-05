Farmers risk losing 'fortune' on over-priced calves

Farmers risk losing an "absolute fortune" by paying over the odds for calves this spring, the ICSA has warned. ICSA beef chairman Edmund Graham said there was "no sense" in beef farmers buying calves at current prices unless they have "a contract for a viable price" from the beef factories for 2022.

Mr Graham's comments come as mart managers report a very strong trade for older continental and Friesian bull calves.

Farmer buyers have paid up to €380 for four- to six-week-old continental bulls. Older Friesian bulls are making from €100/hd to €150/hd depending on quality.

However, Mr Graham said farmers could lose heavily on expensive calves bought over the last few weeks, unless factory prices go "well above €4/kg".

"Unless you have a contract for a viable price in 2022, then there is no sense in buying calves at current prices," he said.

Mr Graham pointed to Teagasc 2019 research which suggested that at a base price of €3.60/kg, the value of a Friesian calf that graded O-3+ was minus €58 if the objective is a profit of €200 for rearing that animal for over two years.

"At current beef prices, farmers are buying calves to make absolutely nothing on them," he said.

"Any farmer buying calves today needs to work out exactly what it costs to rear them and finish them, and then work out what price is needed to deliver a margin."

Mr Graham said farmers who were buying calves without a factory price guarantee were "gambling".

However, ICMSA president, Pat McCormack, said that the recent improvement in beef prices should "work it way backwards to calves" and be reflected in a stronger trade in the marts this spring as a consequence.