Farmers ramp up protests with new blockade in Cork

Members of the IFA demanded "significant" beef price increases and vowed to protest at the centre for 12 hours yesterday, from 7am to 7pm.

It comes as more than 130 lorries were prevented from leaving and entering a major distribution centre in Co Kildare yesterday.

IFA has stepped up its campaign for an increase in the price of beef by blockading the Lidl distribution centre in Charleville, Co Cork this morning.

IFA President Joe Healy also called for an immediate hike in beef prices.

Two tractors blocked two main entry and exit points at the Aldi distribution centre in Naas, preventing lorries entering or exiting the centre. Close to 50 farmers took part in the protest.

A single lorry was allowed to leave the centre as its driver would have missed a hospital appointment in Limerick.

Gardaí urged the farmers to allow two trucks of perishable food to leave, in return for the centre closing down for the rest of the day. However, the protesters refused.

North Cork beef farmer Ann Baker said that she was feeling the effects of the beef price controversy.

"My income has been decimated over the past couple of months, the cost of inputs has remained very high all throughout the year and that obviously has a bearing on your income," she said.

She said that the protesters were calling on Aldi representatives to come out of the centre and speak to them to find a resolution.

"If we don't get a fair price, we are in trouble and so is Ireland as a whole," said beef, suckler and dry stock farmer Jim O'Connor, the Roscommon IFA chairman.

According to the IFA, Irish prices are 20c/kg or €80 per animal behind the Bord Bia price tracker, and 50c/kg or €180 behind the UK price.

Shea Galvin, a beef and tillage farmer in Limerick, echoed these numbers.

"We deserve a price rise immediately, because our market prices have moved on between 20-50 cent a kilo in some places and even 70-80 cent a kilo if you go to the South American countries," he said.

A spokesperson for Aldi said that it was a "proud supporter of Irish beef".

"All of our fresh meat, including our beef, is 100pc Irish and Bord Bia assured.

"This is a cornerstone of our commitment to our customers," they said.

They added that the supermarket did not have prior notice of the protest.

"Aldi received no request for engagement on this issue from any member of the IFA leadership, no communication about specific concerns about the mechanics of the beef market, including age specification, and no warning of any grievance the IFA had before this morning," the spokesperson said.

The retailer said that it was fully committed to co-operating with the Beef Taskforce and met with the Beef Plan Movement last week.

"As part of our preparations for the taskforce, we have initiated research on a wide range of beef products to determine a number of issues," it said.

"Our work also includes a complete review of procedures and processes with our suppliers to ensure we are meeting all customer and market requirements."

It added that it was dedicated to reporting back through the taskforce and "playing a fulsome role". It said all Aldi stores remain unaffected.

Irish Independent