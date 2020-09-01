‘Farmers must not bear cost of reduced processing capacity’ – Jackie Cahill

Farmers must not pay the price for reduced capacity in meat plants, according to TD Jackie Cahill, as the Migrant Rights Centre is calling for a 14-day factory closure where Covid clusters occur.

“The positive tests in ABP in Cahir and Walsh Mushrooms in Golden in recent days have highlighted the need for the highest public health standards to be maintained in factories in the county,” he said.

“The closure of meat plants such as Kildare Chilling has highlighted the need to ensure that farmers are not forced to pay the price for reduced processing capacity. Prices must not be reduced for farmers, who are already financially squeezed at this level as it is.

"This can be prevented by increasing production in plants that are still operating, through extended operating hours.”

Cahill said the closure of plants is further evidence that more independent operators in the meat industry are needed.

“The proposed Banagher plant is a prime example of this. This is necessary for healthy competition in the market and for fair prices for hard pressed farmers.”

Migrants Rights Centre director Edel McGinley said it is not logical that a factory can run such labour-intensive production at the same pace prior to the pandemic — it is not business as usual.

“It’s abhorrent that a plant would chose to stay open rather than protect its workers. It’s time that workers lives are valued more than profits,” she said.

It comes as the price of steers and heifers in the UK are moving upwards — and despite the negative sentiments coming from meat plants, Irish beef prices should be doing exactly the same, according to the chairperson of ICMSA’s Livestock Committee.

Des Morrison said that for the week ending August 22, the price of steers and heifers in the UK increased by 2p/kg, up a very significant 47p/kg on the same week in 2019 and 22.6p/kg above the five-year average.

“We think that Irish beef prices should be following the UK market upwards and — at the very least — prices should most certainly not be cut. If they are being cut, the only explanation is factory profiteering,” he said.

The UK remains our major market for beef and prices are moving upwards there, while prices across the EU have been broadly stable, he said.

Labour spokesperson on Agriculture Seán Sherlock said a new Agriculture Minister is needed to restore confidence to farming communities.

“The confirmation of further cases at the ABP meat factory in Cahir confirms our view. ABP have confirmed that 22 people there tested positive inclusive of nine who had tested positive up to last Thursday.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed there have been 15,109 applications submitted to date for the Beef Finisher Payment.

Online Editors