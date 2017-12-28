Farm Ireland
Thursday 28 December 2017

The farmer's daughter who set up a beef burger brand

Dorene Mallon
Dorene Mallon

Claire Fox

Dorene Mallon is always surprised when people ask her how she came up with the name for her beef burger brand, The Farmer's Daughter. For the 35-year-old, the name was a "no-brainer" as she is after all the daughter of a Meath beef farmer.

"I'm always amazed when people ask me that. I'm a farmer's daughter, so it was an a natural choice for me," she says.

Dorene hails from a family farm which has been rearing grass-fed beef for five generations. This culture was in part the inspiration behind The Farmer's Daughter as Dorene noticed that there was a gap in the market for Irish-branded beef burgers. The burgers are also gluten-free, water-free and additive-free.

Having worked in the food industry for ten years, and coming from a family that has an interest in food, Dorene understands that people are becoming more and more concerned with quality and food traceability, criteria which she feels her product more than satisfies.

"The market demands food traceability. The consumer wants to know where their food comes from, and all of our burgers are 100pc traceable from our family farm in Kells," she adds.

The Farmer's Daughter has two employees aside from Dorene and the business showcased its range of classic beef, caramelised onion and skinny cow burgers at this year's National Ploughing Championships.

"It was a great opportunity and platform to test the product. It gave me great confidence as the reaction was really positive," says Dorene.

She hopes that by serving her top-quality burgers to the Irish palate, that she will be able to reignite people's trust in beef burgers.

"I think that there's a reputation of distrust in burgers in Ireland, so The Farmer's Daughter as a branded product resonates with people more and they make an emotional connection with it," she says.

The Farmer's Daughter got a big boost when Lidl stocked its product range for two weeks in September as part of it's 'Best of Ireland' promotion. Dorene's next aim is to get a national supermarket listing and to put research into the UK market.

Dorene and her husband Richard welcomed their first child, George, in to the world four months ago, and while she admits that running a start-up business can be tough to juggle, she enjoys the challenge.

"It's very tough setting up a business from scratch. I find myself taking on a lot of different roles, from driving to marketing. I've definitely a new-found admiration for business people but it is rewarding," she adds.

The Farmer's Daughter is stocked in Supervalus in Dublin, Meath, Cavan and Kildare.


