Meet the Irish cattle herd with 12,000 followers on Instagram
'In the last 12 months 50pc of the female sales and 25pc of our bull sales were driven by social media'
The Kilsunny herd is one of many farm businesses turning to social media to promote itself and help increase sales and profits.
Farmer Edward Dudley has 10,000 followers on Instagram and says social media has benefited his farm business greatly.
Kilsunny Pedigree Herds is a mixed farming enterprise of 60 pedigree dairy cows and followers, alongside a pedigree beef herd of Hereford, Aberdeen-Angus and Shorthorn cattle.
Almost 200 head of cattle are farmed on 150 acres in the heart of Co. Tipperary, four miles outside the town of Thurles.
Edward Dudley is the third generation of his family to farm here; both his parents Trevor and Louise are still actively involved in the farm and the Dudley family have been farming on this site since 1949 with both the beef and dairy herds being fully pedigree since the early 1970s.
Regular exhibitors on the summer show circuit each year, the herd has tasted much success in the show ring with many prizes and accolades to their credit, including a championship win at the National Hereford Calf Show in Tullamore this month.
Aside from their victories in the show ring, the Kilsunny herd has built up quite a following online, with 3,500 ‘likes’ on Facebook, nearly 1,000 followers on Twitter, almost 2,000 followers on Snapchat and combined views of over 50,000 on their farm YouTube channel. But it is on the photo-sharing app, Instagram that the Kilsunny herd really comes into its own, breaking the 10,000 followers mark recently.
As well as his farming endevaours, Edward is a freelance cattle photographer and so naturally gravitated towards the photo-centered nature of Instagram.