Farm bodies back amended grass-fed PGI application

AFTER a lengthy Beef Taskforce Meeting last week farm organisations agreed to support the grass-fed Protected Geographical Indicator (PGI) application for Irish beef that will be put forward to the European Commission.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said he will be raising two issues with the Commission when submitting the final application.

"Reflecting strong views from some stakeholders, I will be making the point that grass-fed young bulls should be included, when further data on this cohort is available to support this.”

He also said that Ireland would support the PGI being extended on an all-island basis, when a grass-fed verification system is in place in Northern Ireland.

At the meeting it was agreed that if the PGI is successful, a PGI Monitoring Group will be established to report to the Taskforce on progress on a regular basis, with a majority farmer representation.

However, it could be six or seven months before Ireland gets a reply to its application.

But the Taskforce also supported a proposal for a programme of suckler beef promotion and the development of a brand proposition for Irish Suckler Beef, with a budget of up to €6m over the next three years.

Welcoming the decision, IFA president Tim Cullinan said the changes secured from the original draft included the removal of references to travel times and flexibilities on the 220 days at grass.

"Crucially, under the revised proposals farmers will have the majority on the monitoring and oversight groups for the PGI and the new suckler-based brand."

He also said a letter requesting the EU Commission to include young bulls, if they meet the grass-fed criteria, will accompany the application, while the issue of the eligibility of cattle exported to Northern Ireland will also be dealt with in the covering letter with the application.

ICSA president Edmond Phelan said that while ICSA would have preferred an exclusively suckler-based PGI, the development of a suckler premium brand is now a real possibility with the backing of €6m state funding and agreement that it would be overseen by a majority farmer representative committee.

“The agreement after weeks of protracted negotiations means the Irish application for grass-fed beef PGI will be amended to allow suckler bull beef qualify and that the PGI will also be overseen by a majority farmer representative committee.”

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said he was happy that the “most inclusive” definition had been agreed upon and that the proposal will include at least 70pc of the beef produced by Irish farmers.

However, he warned that it could be six or seven months before Ireland gets a reply to its application.

“Realistically, we’re not going to get a reply on this until the middle of 2021, which could be six or seven months into a no-deal Brexit with the negative impact that will have on our British beef markets.”