Farm bodies back amended grass-fed PGI application

The farm organisations have agreed to back the application for the grass-fed PGI

Margaret Donnelly

AFTER a lengthy Beef Taskforce Meeting last week farm organisations agreed to support the grass-fed Protected Geographical Indicator (PGI) application for Irish beef that will be put forward to the European Commission.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said he will be raising two issues with the Commission when submitting the final application.

"Reflecting strong views from some stakeholders, I will be making the point that grass-fed young bulls should be included, when further data on this cohort is available to support this.”