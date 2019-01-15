Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 15 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Factory management surveyed by Department about use of CCTV in meat plants

Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

A survey on the use of CCTV in slaughterhouses in Ireland has been undertaken by the Department of Agriculture.

The Department, which declined to release the results of the survey, said it had carried out the survey under the condition of anonymity, and the results have not yet been analysed.

However, correspondence from the Department with the factories and seen by FarmIreland.ie states that the aim of this survey is to inform the development of policy by the Department in relation to the protection of the welfare of animals at the time of slaughter.

It’s understood that the survey was circulated to the management of all slaughterhouses in Ireland under the control of the Department of Agriculture.

Among the questions, posed by the Department of factories included their opinions on the minimum retention period for the CCTV footage, safeguards in terms of the risk of loss or unauthorised use of CCTV data and whether it should be a legal requirement for all premises slaughtering animals in Ireland to be equipped with CCTV.

The Department assured factory management that any data provided will be kept strictly confidential and stored securely. 

It also said all results will be anonymised and no personal details or plant details will be used for any other purpose beyond the survey. It further said once results have been collated, all individual responses will be disposed of.

Currently, slaughterhouses killing greater than 1,000 livestock units a year are legally obliged to designate an Animal Welfare Officer to ensure compliance with the rules laid down in Animal Welfare Regulations

Also Read

Where CCTV is used in slaughter plant lairages and slaughter points, the resulting footage must be made available to Department staff on request, to allow Department staff verify compliance with legislative requirement

It comes as Scottish ministers to bring forward legislation on CCTV in abattoirs.

The Scottish Government has said it believes the measure would help to ensure high standards of animal welfare in the buildings.

Under ministers’ plans in Scotland, abattoirs would be compelled to record on CCTV in all the areas where there are live animals.

More than eight out of 10 slaughterhouses in Scotland have already installed CCTV coverage in their premises voluntarily, and over 95pc of all animals slaughtered in Scotland are covered by some form of CCTV. However, the standards of that coverage can differ from location to location.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

Cork: A divided county - how one half has reduced its TB rates but the...
Minister Michael Creed

Producer groups a 'positive' for beef sector - Creed
Sean Harris, Ballyduff, Co.Waterford. Photo Sean Byrne.

'A new mindset is needed to solve the TB problem'

Up to 40,000 less cattle will be slaughtered this year - Bord Bia
A bullock weighing 580kg owned by Francis Divilly, Corrandulla went for €1,340 at Headford mart cattle and sheep sale. Photo: Ray Ryan

Ringside at Headford Mart: 'The mood this time last year was far more positive'
After the blizzards, the deluges and the drought of 2018, how bad might Brexit be by comparison?

Factories can pick and choose from abundance of bulls
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service picture of the rescue of three cows who had fallen into a slurry tank at a farm oustide Dromore, Co Down.

2 simple ways to check if your slats have signs of cracks or faults


Top Stories

There are armies of people employed all over Europe focused on food safety. Stock Image

EU Auditors warn that food safety system overstretched (highlights...
(Stock picture)

Man dies while cutting trees on his farm
An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar comes face to face with this little piggy as he chats at the Virginia Agricultural Show on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Varadkar 'trying to eat less meat' to reduce carbon footprint

Dairygold offers suppliers a 0.15c/L bonus - if they participate in milk...

Vets to vote on agreement to end work to rule in factories
Meal Bin

Farmers in all sectors can now get grant aid for Meal Bins
European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Hogan tipped to stay on amid pressure to name next EU commissioner