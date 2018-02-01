Factories need to prioritise heavyweight sucklers: ICSA

The future of the suckler cow, Mercosur, CAP, animal rights campaigners and carbon sequestration were all on the agenda at the packed meeting in Portlaoise.

ICSA president Patrick Kent said there was no point in taking money off the basic payment to give it back as a €200/cow payment if marketplace realities were ignored.

"There is no point in a €200 sticking plaster if suckler cow numbers go up and live exports go down," said Mr Kent. "If we are serious about sucklers factories must commit to paying for heavy U grade carcasses."