Dawn Meats is expected back in the High Court this afternoon seeking a committal order on foot of yesterday's injunctions.

Factories go to High Court again to enforce injunction with jail threat

It's understood the IFA is stepping in, with its legal team, to oppose the motion.

In a significant escalation in the dispute, the move would give Gardai power to jail those protesters against whom the committal order is directed.

Both Mr Lyndon MacCann SC, counsel for Dawn Meats and Mr Brian O’Moore SC, counsel for ABP, told Mr Justice Senan Allen that applications may be made before him this afternoon.

It comes after two meat processors were granted a temporary High Court injunction yesterday restraining protesters from blockading their factories.

Yesterday ABP and Dawn secured the temporary High Court injunction when Mr Justice Senan Allen said he was satisfied on the evidence placed before the court in sworn affidavits to restrain the named protesters, or anyone acting in concert with them, from impeding, instructing, hindering or in any way interfering directly or indirectly with access to or egress from all of the two meat companies plants.

It's unclear if the orders are being sought against some or all of those named as defendants in the proceedings.

IFA President Joe Healy said that beef farmers are frustrated and angry, hauling them before the courts will solve nothing.

“We have instructed our legal team to fully oppose this application to allow time to see if a resolution can be found,” he said.

Protests are understood to be continuing at a number of sites across the country. Minister Creed told RTE radio today that with farm organisations not supporting the pickets it is a very difficult situation, but said his door is always open.

Online Editors