Factories forced to lay off staff as Beef Plan protests continue

Hospitality aplenty from all over for members of the Beef Plan Movement picketing Meadow Meats, Rathdowney, Co. Laois. From left: Tommy Fitzpatrick, Tom Delaney, William Fitzpatrick and Michael Kelly. Photograph: Alf Harvey.
Hospitality aplenty from all over for members of the Beef Plan Movement picketing Meadow Meats, Rathdowney, Co. Laois. From left: Tommy Fitzpatrick, Tom Delaney, William Fitzpatrick and Michael Kelly. Photograph: Alf Harvey.
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

A number of meat factories have been forced to lay off staff temporarily as the Beef Plan protest enters its 12th day.

Meat Industry Ireland confirmed that nine meat factories have stopped working and industry sources say Dawn Meats has temporarily laid off staff at three of its plants as the protest enters its 12th day.

The Beef Plan is calling for a meaningful proposal to give farmers a fair share of the retail margin of beef.

A spokesperson for the group said there are plans to mobilise further protests as frustration with the ongoing beef price offered to farmers has seen no engagement from the main stakeholders.

"Contrary to Meat Industry Ireland (MII) statements, Beef Plan are adhering to their peaceful protest guidelines and indeed suspending protests if there are breaches of the guidelines outside any factory.

"Responsibility for a peaceful protest lies with both sides – hauliers and persons entering the factory need to be cognisant of the presence of families including children at the protests as there have been many examples of aggressive driving observed."

Both sides have accused each other of intimidating behaviour, with Meat Industry Ireland saying the “illegal blockading” has halted production in nine factories, while other factories are operating at minimal levels.

It also said some of these protests have been joined by non-farming elements “that has added a sinister undertone.”

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Beef Plan Chairman Hugh Doyle said beef farmers are price takers and completely at the mercy of other stakeholders in the beef supply chain.

“The Government must act to enforce greater transparency in the beef supply chain and enforce the findings of the EU Agricultural Markets Taskforce to avoid unfair trading practices in the food supply chain.”

Official figures from the Department of Agriculture show the beef kill for last week was down 16pc.

According to the Beef Plan it is waiting for some engagement from the government and MII on these issues. “Farmers do not want or expect handouts – a fair price for a premium product is the request.

“The farmer percentage of the final retail price has been reduced significantly over the years. All of the burden with respect to regulation is at the farmers door, input prices for farmers have increased and the beef price to the consumer has increased if anything.”

“Somebody is making money out of the beef sector and it certainly isn’t the farmer.”

The Minister for Agriculture said, in a statement to the Irish Independent, that he fully recognises the right to legitimate peaceful protest, however he is urging both parties to meet and discuss the issues at stake, in the interests of all farmers at a very challenging time for the industry.

He also said neither he nor his Department can have any role in determining the prices for beef, or any commodity. However, the Beef Plan says it is looking for the Minister to bring in a form of fair trade legislation to show some solidarity and support for beef farmers.

MII has said they will only engage when the protest stands down.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Fianna Fail TD Charlie McConalogue at a Beef Plan protest at Foyle Meats, Donegal

'Somebody is making money out of the beef sector and it certainly isn’t the...
Pictured at a protest outside the ABP Plant at Bandon Co Cork were members of the BEEF Plan movement Cork who are demanding better prices for beef farmers and intend to hold a week long protests at all ABP cork plants. Picture Denis Boyle

Beef Plan protests see beef kill shrink by 16pc
Gardaí at Kilbrogan at Bandon as farmers escalated their Beef Plan movement protest at Bandon. Picture Denis Boyle

Beef plan protests: Tensions high at Rathkeale plant protest
File photo

Mart prices start to contract sharply as uncertainty grips the trade
Stock Image

Claims of 'illegal blockades' as beef prices dispute escalates
IFA president Joe Healy leads the way during last week's IFA protest at the EU Food & Veterinary Offices in Grange, Co. Meath PHOTO: KENNETH O'HALLORAN

John Joyce: 'We have lost control of our beef industry'
Members of the Beef Plan Movement picketing Meadow Meats, Rathdowney, Co Laois, last weekend. Photo: Alf Harvey

Beef protests escalate but IFA non-committal on support


Top Stories

Retail buyers are refusing to agree long-term supply contracts with UK meat exporters. Photo: Getty Images

UK meat processors say 'panic' gripping industry as EU buyers reduce orders

Global dairy prices fall as supply ramps up
Bumper harvest: Straw yields are on the rebound but prices are back by around €5 per bale for 4x4 bales due to slower demand from beef farmers. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Straw trade hit by beef price collapse
Puck Fair, Killorglin, Co Kerry

Soaring insurance costs forcing agri-tourism businesses to shut up shop
A French farmer harvests wheat in Paillencourt, northern France, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

EU wheat harvest well advanced as heatwave enabled rapid work
Price watch: These 354 Kg Charolais made €700 during last week's Kilkenny Mart sales. Photo Kevin Byrne Photography

'Small farmers won't survive... we can't all switch to dairying'
Declan Dunne, Roscommon Mart, helps Matty Walsh load up his newly bought load.Photo: Brian Farrell

The bottom line: if prices remain below €5/kg we will make no money this...