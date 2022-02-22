Factories forced into more beef price hikes as mart trade ‘sizzles’

No backing down: IFA's Brian Golden says 'Farmers are not in a position to absorb cost increases. Factories must return the full value of the strengthening beef market to farmers in price increases'. Photo: Brian Farrell

Beef processors are on the cusp of “going to war” with each other to secure cattle as strong demand forces factories to lift prices again this week.

Base quotes rose as high as €4.50/kg for bullocks over the weekend, with heifers on €4.55-4.60/kg. However, flat prices of €5.00/kg for Angus cattle are understood to be on offer, with factories desperate to secure suitable stock.

Demand for beef in our key export markets is extremely strong: Bord Bia’s Prime Export Benchmark Price has surged over the past few weeks and is now 4c/kg above our price, indicating the strength of demand for beef in both the UK and EU markets.

On the back of strong prices, IFA livestock chairman Brendan Golden again advised farmers to “sell hard” this week.

“Supplies are tight in our key markets, demand for beef is strong and factory agents are very active on the ground in trying to source cattle,” he said.

“Farmers are not in a position to absorb cost increases. Factories must return the full value of the strengthening beef market to farmers in price increases.”

Golden said this demand is feeding into mart sales, with prices for finished and forward store cattle and cows very competitive compared to prices offered by some factories.

Describing his trade in Kilkenny Mart as “sizzling”, manager George Candler said he was “fast running out of superlatives to describe what is happening”, while Michael Harty of Roscrea Mart said prices were continuing to move “onwards and upwards”.

Neilius McAuliffe in Castleisland and Thomas Potterton in Delvin also reported a buoyant trade last week. Notably, both said demand from feedlots is now such that some have dropped their traditional cut-off weight of 500-550kg back to 450kg.

It comes as Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue announced progress last week in expanding market access in Saudi Arabia for Irish beef.

An agreement in principle was reached to lift the restriction whereby Irish exports to Saudi must come from cattle slaughtered under 30 months of age.