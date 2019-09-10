Factories and Creed under pressure to deliver on Chinese beef exports' hype

Michael Creed
Michael Creed
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Pressure is mounting on meat processors and the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, to deliver a return for beef farmers from the Chinese market.

Planned Chinese audits of meat processing facilities were disrupted last week when at least one factory was forced to cancel a scheduled inspection due to the ongoing beef farmer protests.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Dawn Meats revealed in court papers recently that demand for beef in China is extremely buoyant and it expects to supply €5m worth of beef a year following the audit.

Dawn further stated the "improved access to export markets would, of course, improve the lot of farmers and producers generally by increasing the demand for Irish beef".

However, the ICMSA's livestock committee chairman, Des Morrison, said that while he appreciated the fact that the Chinese visits were facilitated, he "completely understood" why farmers were sceptical about the level of benefits that flowed back to primary producers from the opening of new markets.

"For very many years now we've heard about new markets opening up and the potential for new markets to take significant volumes of product which we're told will raise primary-producer prices, but the results and follow through are invariably very disappointing," he said.

There's very little or no rise in farmer beef price following declarations or announcements about opening new markets, maintained Mr Morrison.

"As is by now usual, by the time everyone else in the chain has taken their margin, what is left for the farmers is insignificant," he said.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Meanwhile, Kepak warned protesting farmers that halting the initial attempt at an audit by Chinese inspectors Chinese last week was a 'massive own goal' and that the cost would be primarily borne by west of Ireland farmers.

It added that given the uncertainty around Brexit and the current weak meat market across Europe, China is one significant growth market that offers great potential for Irish beef and lamb.

The plant eventually was audited by the Chinese delegation later in the week following an agreement between management and protesters.

Minister Creed also urged farmers not to lose sight of the potential offered by the expansion of beef exports to China.

However, he said he was hesitant to say what Ireland will sell into that market because the level of trade is contingent on what the returns are relative to what they may be in other markets.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Farmers recently protesting outside ABP Christendom, Ferrybank, Co Waterford. Photo Roger Jones.

Beef Plan to protest at Musgraves calling for 'transparency' on price
War of wits and writs: Farmers from the Beef Plan Movement protest outside Kepak in Clonee, Co Meath. Photo: Frank McGrath

Mike Brady: Now is not the time for beef farmers to jump ship
Tánaiste Simon Coveney. Photo: Reuters

3,000 workers laid off temporarily as farmers' blockades shut meat...
Garda keep a close eye on the farmers protest outside Liffey Meats in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan last week. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

3,000 factory workers temporarily laid off as protesters threaten tractor...
Larry Goodman. Picture: Tom Burke

Hundreds of staff face lay offs as beef protesters target Goodman-owned...
Tánaiste Simon Coveney. Photo: Reuters

Farmers venting anger without structure of farming organisation is...

Knackeries around the country close their gates


Top Stories

Contentious issue: Powerlines should not be erected on land prior to comprehensive agreements that fully reflect the rights to compensation laid down by statute and case law

Landowners need to fight for their rights and seek compensation on...
Workers prepare poultry at the meatpacking company JBS in Lapa, Brazil (AP)

China clears 25 Brazil meat plants for export
Sunny mood: Fianna Fáil’s parliamentary members at the end of the two-day think-in at the Ashdown Park Hotel in Gorey. PHOTO: CONOR McCABE

Martin hints FF will try to put brakes on €10 carbon tax increase

Cork dairy ground sells for €10,000/ac

Badger cull expanded in effort to tackle TB in cattle
Phil Hogan. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Editorial: 'Hogan's promotion is good news for Ireland and EU'
File photo

Number of suitable lambs 'tightening'