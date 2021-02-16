Factories accused of ‘scare tactics’ over claims rising Brexit/Covid costs are to blame for beef price cuts

The meat industry has been challenged to explain how their transport and related costs could have increased by 40pc due to a combination of Brexit and Covid-19.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII) told the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture last week that increased customs checks and transport delays as a result of Brexit, in addition to the disruption caused by Covid-19, was costing processors between €500 and €800 per truckload of meat.

However, the claim of a 40pc hike in costs was rejected by the ICSA, with the farmer body calling on MII to quantify the additional charges “in detail”.

The ICSA also accused MII of engaging in “scare tactics” by suggesting that the Irish meat processors could not pass on these additional costs to British supermarkets, in case they went “elsewhere” for beef.

ICSA beef chairman Edmund Graham described the information supplied by MII to the Oireachtas Committee as “selective at best”.

“If the meat processors want to make public statements about increased costs, they need to quantify this in detail or else withdraw it,” he said.

Mr Graham said the MII submission was an effort by the factories to justify recent cuts in beef quotes, which had knocked between €40/hd and €60/hd off the price of finished stock.

“For too long meat processors have taken the easy option of passing back costs to the primary producer instead of to the purchaser,” he said.

“Any extra costs associated with customs processes, and disruptions in logistics should be passed on to the consumer.

“It is absurd that UK consumers expect to be shielded from the consequences of Brexit because Irish processors would rather hit their own suppliers.

“This argument that UK supermarkets will go elsewhere is just a scare tactic.

“UK supermarkets have invested a lot of capital in imposing rigorous traceability and quality assurance standards on British and Irish farmers. It doesn’t hold water to argue that they would jettison all this and take beef from South America instead.”

MII claimed that increased checks on EU exports into Britain which are due to be introduced from April are likely to cause further disruption to trade.

“Just because tariff- and quota-free trade has continued doesn’t mean the changes imposed by Brexit aren’t wide-ranging and costly,” said MII’s Cormac Healy.

“And we have serious concerns about the potential for disruption when new export certification arrangements come into effect in the UK from April 1.

“We are dealing with the double whammy of Covid-19 and Brexit, and both are relevant to the current market dynamics.

“Covid-19 lockdown restrictions across Ireland, the UK and Europe are leading to a major drop in demand throughout food service channels, and Brexit contingency stockpiles put in place ahead of the Brexit deadline are now being released and reducing demand.”

Mr Graham said the latest factory price cuts highlighted the need for more transparency around returns in the beef industry: “We want this delivered through the Food Ombudsman, who will need extra powers through legislation.”