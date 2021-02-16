Farming

Factories accused of ‘scare tactics’ over claims rising Brexit/Covid costs are to blame for beef price cuts

Farmers challenge MII figure of 40pc hike in transport costs

Declan O'Brien

The meat industry has been challenged to explain how their transport and related costs could have increased by 40pc due to a combination of Brexit and Covid-19.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII) told the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture last week that increased customs checks and transport delays as a result of Brexit, in addition to the disruption caused by Covid-19, was costing processors between €500 and €800 per truckload of meat.

However, the claim of a 40pc hike in costs was rejected by the ICSA, with the farmer body calling on MII to quantify the additional charges “in detail”.

