Extra €100/hd for cattle in Glanbia/Kepak Twenty20 beef club

The Glanbia Ireland (GI) and Kepak Group calf-to-beef programme is boosting farmer returns by €100/hd and it aims to enroll up to 50,000 animals in 2021,it is claimed.

According to Glanbia, the Club currently has over 20,000 animals contracted and the Twenty20 Beef Club gives members a guaranteed market for their heifers and steers with a predictable pricing formula at time of slaughter.

"Processing of animals from the Pilot phase started a few months ago and both Kepak and Glanbia are extremely happy with the output," it said.

The average age of slaughter has been circa 20 months but will rise to an expected 24 months as more cattle come through. This compares with a National average for these type of stock of circa 29 months.

Some 97pc of the animals slaughtered have R/O for conformation and 93pc within the fat score range of 2+ to 4=.

Glanbia said the Club pricing structure has been worth just over €100/animal to members that have slaughter cattle so far.

However, a Club spokesman pointed out that delivering better lifetime performance and using better genetics are equally important in terms of adding value for the rearer.

The Club is aiming to enrol up to 50,000 animals in 2021 with over 700 farmers signing expressions of interest in supplying to or rearing calves within the Club. The average number of animals that each member rears is 70.

The Club expect that there will be an App available for matching calf sellers and rearers this Spring, but only farmers with signed expressions of interest will have access.

"This will allow rearers to check if the calves they require are available locally and only eligible calves will appear.

"A critical element of the Club approach is to have high standards on the genetic potential of the calves and this will be used to screen the calves that appear available on the App also. Farmers can search by sire breed also," a club spokesperson said.

There are a number of significant requirements of club membership including a requirement that all Members follow the Club health, nutrition and welfare protocols and that all inputs (feed/micronutrients, fertilizer and nonprescription animal health products) must be sourced and supplied by Glanbia.

Additionally, calves purchased for the Twenty20 programme must be born on the farms of Glanbia Co-op Members and moved directly to Club Members farms.

Members can be either dairy farmers or beef finishers, with a minimum of 25 calves required per farm.