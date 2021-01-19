Farming

Extra €100/hd for cattle in Glanbia/Kepak Twenty20 beef club

Ciaran Moran

The Glanbia Ireland (GI) and Kepak Group calf-to-beef programme is boosting farmer returns by €100/hd and it aims to enroll up to 50,000 animals in 2021,it is claimed.

According to Glanbia, the Club currently has over 20,000 animals contracted and the Twenty20 Beef Club gives members a guaranteed market for their heifers and steers with a predictable pricing formula at time of slaughter.

"Processing of animals from the Pilot phase started a few months ago and both Kepak and Glanbia are extremely happy with the output," it said.

