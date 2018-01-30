Exclusion of Irish beef from UK would be 'death knell' for Irish farmers

Newly elected ICSA Beef chairman Edmund Graham said the exclusion of Irish beef from the UK would sound the “death knell” for Irish farmers.

Speaking after his election at the recent ICSA AGM, Mr Graham said “if Brexit went wrong for us and Irish beef was excluded out of the UK it would just be the death knell for all farmers, end of story.”

He expressed his hope that this would be avoided but said the alternative markets wouldn’t sufficiently compensate for the loss. “Minister Creed has done a wonderful job. He has pushed hard and got live exports going and opened markets but it really still hasn’t influenced the price of beef,” Mr Graham remarked.