Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 30 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Exclusion of Irish beef from UK would be 'death knell' for Irish farmers

Stock picture
Stock picture

Eoghan MacConnell

Newly elected ICSA Beef chairman Edmund Graham said the exclusion of Irish beef from the UK would sound the “death knell” for Irish farmers. 

Speaking after his election at the recent ICSA AGM, Mr Graham said “if Brexit went wrong for us and Irish beef was excluded out of the UK it would just be the death knell for all farmers, end of story.” 

He expressed his hope that this would be avoided but said the alternative markets wouldn’t sufficiently compensate for the loss.

“Minister Creed has done a wonderful job. He has pushed hard and got live exports going and opened markets but it really still hasn’t influenced the price of beef,”  Mr Graham remarked. 

He believes it is time farmers got their share for offal and he expressed belief that meat factories and increased their trim. “There is no independent person to monitor that in the factories and we are not happy about that at all,” he remarked. He said he would be pushing for independent representatives in the factories.  Mr Graham also called for the overhaul of grading machines in factories and said something needs to be done to tackle the falling prices in the meat factories. 

Mr Graham said that aside from his concerns with the meat processors, the three main areas he plans to focus on in the coming months are Mercosur, Brexit and CAP.

Also Read

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Tony Gavin

Live exports to Turkey on track for 50,000 hd

Duleek farm benefits from premium Belted Galloways

6 beef price bonus schemes that farmers finishing cattle should know about

Growing concern with Mercosur now a 'top challenge' for Department
24/1/2018 Faces at Athenry Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

GALLERY: Bullock prices the one bright light from a sluggish week at the marts
23/1/2018 Athenry Mart .Weight 485K, DOB 2/8/16, Breed SIX, Sex Bullock, Price €1130 Photo Brian Farrell

Reality bites as January blues grip beef trade
Farmers stocking up on fodder at the Drumshanbo Horse Fair, Co Leitrim. Photo Brian Farrell

Subsidy to be given for fodder transported over 100km to north...


Top Stories

(Stock picture)

Half of sites failing to meet the necessary environmental standards are in...
The donkeys were taken to the Donkey Sanctuary in Cork

Warning: Graphic images - donkeys found in 'horrendous' condition
Shipping Stock

US farmers have much to lose if NAFTA deal collapses
Patrick Coveney, chief executive of Greencore – his total remuneration fell to £1.44m last year

Revenue at Greencore tops €720m in 13 weeks
Warned: Theresa May. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfonri/Pool

Why Britain is cosying up to China: Beef and free-trade
Abbey Machinery managing director Clodagh Cavanagh. Photo: Liam Burke/PRESS 22

‘Expansion means more farmers are getting the chance to pay down bills’
The gates that Gardai are trying to find the owner of.

Gardai seek help locating owner of gates