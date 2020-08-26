Farming

Everything you need to know about the new TB herd history statements

Farmer herds his cattle into the mart. Picture; Gerry Mooney Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

The Department of Agriculture, is to start providing personalised Herd Test History Statements and Reports to cattle farmers in the coming days, to help them to reduce the risk of Bovine TB in their herds.

It comes after the Bovine TB Forum Interim Report identified the need to provide more effective information to farmers to help them reduce the risk of TB in their herd and advocated for the development of herd risk categories that are “simple, clear, and convey sufficient information to enable farmers to make the decisions appropriate to their situation”.

Against this background the Department has developed individualised reports that provide a simplified TB herd risk category for farmers, with herd-specific advice on how to reduce risk of TB.

