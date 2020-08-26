Everything you need to know about the new TB herd history statements

The Department of Agriculture, is to start providing personalised Herd Test History Statements and Reports to cattle farmers in the coming days, to help them to reduce the risk of Bovine TB in their herds.

It comes after the Bovine TB Forum Interim Report identified the need to provide more effective information to farmers to help them reduce the risk of TB in their herd and advocated for the development of herd risk categories that are “simple, clear, and convey sufficient information to enable farmers to make the decisions appropriate to their situation”.

Against this background the Department has developed individualised reports that provide a simplified TB herd risk category for farmers, with herd-specific advice on how to reduce risk of TB.

Farmers are already provided with information in relation to their TB risk, but this new report presents this in a very much more user friendly, detailed and practical form.

Key questions answered

Q1. What is the herd history risk statement and report about?

A. This document provides a simple individualised TB herd risk category and advice to

farmers on how to reduce the risk of TB in their herd.

Not all herds have the same risk of a future TB breakdown. Much of this risk is based on

the following;

how long it is since your herd last had a breakdown,

how severe that breakdown was,

at risk animals in your herd,

your purchasing history.

A TB breakdown is when a herd loses it’s officially TB free (OTF) status due to bovine TB

being suspected or confirmed.

Q2. What do the TB herd risk categories mean?

A. Please see the table below.

The first part of the category, C means your herd is currently clear of TB, or INF means

your herd is currently restricted for TB.

The second part indicates the number of years your herd has been clear of TB.

The third part indicates the number of breakdowns your herd has had in the last 10

years.

So for example a herd with category C 3 (1) means this herd is currently clear of TB for

the last 3 years and has had 1 TB breakdown in the last 10 years.

Q3. What does the National Herd History Risk Graph mean?

A. On your individual statement this graph shows you where your herd is, in terms of TB

risk, in comparison to all the other herds in the country. It also shows the number of

herds in the country that fall into each risk category. Over 60% of the herds in the country are clear of TB for 10 years or more.

Q4. Do I have to take any action on this statement and report?

A. No – however DAFM advises you should consider very carefully the TB risk of herds that

you purchase cattle from – particularly breeding stock, including stock bulls. The longer a

herd you buy from has been free of TB, the less likely it is that your herd will go down with TB from this source.

On your individual statement the table below will summarise the TB herd history risk of

animals that have moved into your herd over the last 3 years and will give you an indication of the level of TB risk associated with those movements.

Q5. Can I get the details of which herds I bought from in respect of the various risk

categories they fall into?

A. The summarised data is set out in the Purchasing History by Risk table, but DAFM

cannot release the details of any other herds risk category to you in line with data protection regulations.

Q6. My status has changed since the report date. Can I get an up to date statement of my TB herd history risk?

A. Yes. Contact your Regional Veterinary Office (RVO) who will provide you with an up to

date statement of your TB herd history risk.

Q7. Will I be able to view and print my up to date TB herd history risk statement through Agfood.ie?

A. Yes, you will be able to do so through on-line access to the Animal Health Computer System (AHCS) which will be enabled in the near future.

Q8. I am already registered for Agfood.ie, is there anything further I need to do?

A. No

Q10. What herds are Higher, Lower and Medium Risk?

A. The risk of a TB breakdown due to residual infection decreases the longer a herd is clear

of TB. For this reason herds that are clear of TB less than 3 years or dealer herds are

deemed to be higher risk, herds that are clear for 4 to 6 years are a medium risk and herds that are clear for 7 or more years are deemed to be a lower risk.

Q11. Why are dealers considered a higher risk?

A. Dealers are considered to be a higher risk because they buy and sell animals from

multiple herds of different risk categories and those cattle mix with each other while on the dealer premises.

Q15. How can I know the herd history risk of cattle I am buying?

A. You could ask the seller about the TB herd history risk of the herd the animals are coming from.

Q16. Can I contact the RVO to find out the TB risk of a herd I intend to buy from in the future?

A. No, in line with data protection regulations the RVO cannot disclose to you the TB Risk of another herd.

Q17. Does another farmer have to disclose the TB risk of their herd to me?

A. You may ask the other farmer directly to disclose the TB Risk of their herd. The farmer is not obliged to disclose this information to you.

Q19. What does the table ‘At Risk Animals in Your Herd’ represent?

A. If there are animals alive in your herd that previously tested inconclusive and then on

retest went clear these animals will be listed here. Although such animals are restricted

to your herd for life, and can only move direct to slaughter or to a Controlled Finishing

Unit, they are more likely than other clear animals, to spread TB within your herd and to

go down as a reactor in the future. You should consider slaughtering these animals as soon as practical. If there are no such animals in your herd this table will not be displayed.

Q21. Why are animals returned home from a mart unsold considered to be a higher risk?

A. If you have animals in your herd that returned home unsold from the mart they are at

higher risk of developing TB because while at the mart they will have come into contact

with other animals from different herds of different risk categories. TB can be spread

through close contact with other animals. If there are such animals in your herd they will

be listed on your report and you should consider slaughtering these animals as soon as

practical. An animal may be listed more than once if it has returned from the mart unsold more than once during the period.

Q22. Where did the details on movements into my herd come from?

A. The details on movements into your herd come from the Animal Identification Movement

System (AIM).

Q23. Why is there a table showing a summary of movements out of my herd in the last 12 months?

A. If there have been movements out of your herd, recorded on AIM in the last 12 months they will be displayed in summary in the table below. This is for your own information.

Q25. How often is my herds TB herd history risk updated?

A. Your TB herd history risk is updated on the anniversary of the end of the last breakdown in your herd or when your herd enters or exits a new breakdown.