EU offers more access for South American beef in bid to seal trade deal

The European Union has offered to open its markets to more beef from Latin American bloc Mercosur to try to conclude negotiations for what could be its most lucrative trade deal to date.

Ministers from the Mercosur countries Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay met EU trade and agriculture commissioners in Brussels yesterday (Tuesday) to see how to drive forward negotiations stuck on the issue of beef.

The EU has raised its offer for beef access to 99,000t per year from a previous 70,000t, people close to the talks said on Wednesday, though it was not clear how much would be more expensive chilled meat and if it would be tariff-free. The EU hopes an improved offer will encourage Mercosur to open its markets to cars and EU dairy produce more rapidly and allow EU companies to bid in public tenders.

The European Commission, which negotiates trade deals on behalf of EU countries, described Tuesday’s talks as “constructive” and said chief negotiators would meet on Friday to push discussions on. Commission Vice-President Jyrki Katainen told a news conference that negotiations had entered the “end game” and said he was optimistic a deal would be struck.