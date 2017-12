Speaking to journalists in Brussels today, EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan said that the EU's offer on beef access for South American countries as part of the Mercosur trade deal has not been revised since December 5.

He said "substantial progress" had been made in the negotiations, but no deal would be agreed before February and that he was hopeful of a deal being agreed then.

"Mercosur talks were quite difficult during the week and there are 15 open issues still in the negotiations.