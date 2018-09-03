Farm Ireland
EU Commission proposes settling beef dispute with United States

US President Donald Trump and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in the Rose Garden of the White House after agreeing to talks a new trade deal. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
US President Donald Trump and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in the Rose Garden of the White House after agreeing to talks a new trade deal. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Ciaran Moran

The European Commission has proposed to open negotiations with the United States in order to settle a longstanding World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute on the export of US beef.

The Commission said on Monday that it was asking EU countries for a negotiating mandate to discuss with the US the review of the functioning of an existing quota to import hormone-free beef into the European Union.

The dispute concerns an existing agreement from 2009 that allowed the US to export 45,000t per year of hormone-free beef to the EU.

However, other coutries, such as Australia and Uruguay were also able to apply to export under this quota, eating into the share of beef US farmers could export.

Washington called for a review in 2016 and now, the Commission is proposing to allocate a specific amount of the existing quota solely for the US and possibly split the whole quota among exporting countries.

The European Union granted the quota after the WTO’s appeals body ruled in 1998 that an EU ban on beef treated with any of six specific growth-promoting hormones flouted WTO rules.

Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan said by requesting this mandate to the Council the Commission is delivering on an engagement taken earlier this year to try to address some concerns raised by the United States on the functioning of the quota in a mutually satisfactory solution that is fully in line with WTO rules.

“By taking this step, we are also contributing to ease tensions across the Atlantic, in line with the agreement reached by President Juncker in July.

“As we send this proposal to the Council I want to reassure European producers that the already existing beef quota under the Memorandum of Understanding will remain at exactly the same level.

“And I want also to reassure our consumers that the said quota will continue to cover only products complying with Europe's high food safety and health standards, in this case only non-hormone treated beef."

Online Editors

