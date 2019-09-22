Eddie Punch: Why the dream of a profitable future has turned into a nightmare for beef farmers

Teagasc have recently put figures on it showing that a Friesian bull calf is worth minus €128, a Jersey cross Friesian is worth minus €214 and a Hereford or Angus bull calf from a dairy cow is worth €2 when base price is €3.50 assuming high levels of efficiency. Most farmers struggle in real world conditions to get that efficient.

This illustrates the fact that factory protests which have brought the meat industry to the brink of chaos are based on very real despair among farmers. The strategy of the meat industry to battle it out is borne of many years of getting their own way.

This is an industry that prospered in the face of calamity with government bail-outs, and EU policy that underwrote beef processing when markets got tough. Coupled payments were also a Nirvana, not for farmers as many think, but for processors who could sit back in the knowledge that farmers would continue to chase the subsidy even when price was below the cost of production.

Living the dream is now turning into a recurring nightmare for beef and suckler farmers.

Much has been said about the potential demise of the suckler sector. Some of this is linked to the insane anti-meat propaganda that has hi-jacked the climate change debate.

Regardless of climate change debates, current beef price is utterly unsustainable in economic terms. The traditional response from both industry and advisory services - be more efficient - is now discredited.

Trial farms such as the Newford suckler herd have turned out to be loss making even at the highest levels of efficiency implementing the so-called ideal breeding strategy. Maximising output of beef with early slaughter has not proved to be a panacea. In fact, it could be argued that the intensive model would bankrupt a drystock farm far quicker than more conservative, traditional farming.

It is no wonder that suckler farmers feel so downtrodden.

So the next solution was to forget about suckling and convert the dairy calves to beef. This is clearly a non-runner looking at the latest Teagasc figures set against current beef prices.

Part of the problem has been the atrocious beef merit of Jersey cross calves. Sexed semen is not a solution if it is used to keep the Jersey influence in the dairy herd.

Sexed semen means no male Jersey cross calves, but it isn't much use if all the male calves are Hereford or Angus out of Jersey type cows. It is time for Teagasc to set up a trial herd based on Fleckvieh, Montbeliarde and British Friesian with a view to a more balanced outcome for beef and dairy.

Whatever the breeding, calf to beef from the dairy herd is not viable at €3.50 on the grid.

Moreover, the question of the 30 month limit is massively pertinent, once you accept that intensive "efficient" systems of production are not economically viable currently.

In this context, the farmer who decides not to "push" cattle is behaving rationally. Finishing cattle from the dairy herd, either in a young bull beef system, or as 24 month steers, goes hand in hand with more intensive grassland, more fertiliser, more re-seeding, and more meal feeding. Which in turn leads to more infrastructure investment in sheds, roadways etc.

This kind of intensive farming is more efficient and more profitable - but only at a viable price. The viable price has been defined as in excess of €5 by a number of the most clued in "better beef " farmers who have followed all the advice on intensive farming, grass measuring and increased output.

At lower prices, many farmers recognise that minimising losses is most readily achieved by the "nothing added except time" model. Hence, the focus on getting rid of the artificial 30 month rule.

Eddie Punch is general secretary of the ICSA

